* Numbers "staggering" says World Bank Africa head
* Surging population mean proportion in poverty down
* But actual figures up, "resource curse" takes toll
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 The number of Africans
trapped in poverty has surged by around 100 million over the
past quarter century, the World Bank said on Friday, despite
years of economic growth and multi-million dollar aid
programmes.
The report's figures, described as "staggering" by the
bank's Africa head Makhtar Diop, showed widespread malnutrition,
and rising violence against civilians, particularly in central
regions and the Horn of Africa.
"It is projected that the world's extreme poor will be
increasingly concentrated in Africa," Diop added in a foreword.
A surge in population meant the proportion of Africans in
poverty had actually fallen since 1990, but the actual numbers
were up.
In a major study of households taking stock of African
economies and societies after two decades of relatively strong
growth, the Bank said 388 million - 43 percent of the
sub-Saharan region's 900 million people - lived on less than
$1.90 a day.
In 1990, at the start of the study period, the ratio was 56
percent, or 284 million.
The findings present a mixed bag for countries that, on
average, enjoyed economic growth of 4.5 percent over the last
two decades, dubbed the era of 'Africa Rising' in contrast to
the post-independence stagnation, war and decay that typified
the 1970s and 1980s.
A child born in Africa now is likely to live more than six
years longer than one born in 1995, the study found, while adult
literacy rates over the same period have risen 4 percentage
points.
OBESITY NEW THREAT
However, the Bank defined Africa's social achievements as
"low in all domains" - for instance, tolerance of domestic
violence in Africa is twice as high as other developing regions
- and noted that the rates of improvement were levelling off.
"Despite the increase in school enrolment, today more than
two out of five adults are unable to read or write," the report
said.
"Nearly two in five children are malnourished and one in
eight women is underweight," it continued. "At the other end of
the spectrum, obesity is emerging as a new health concern."
Perhaps most disturbingly, the study presented more evidence
of the 'resource curse' that afflicts states endowed with
plentiful reserves of hydrocarbons or minerals, often the source
of internal or external conflict, or corruption and government
ineptitude.
Citizens of resource-rich countries tended to be less
literate, live 4.5 years less and have higher rates of
malnutrition among women and children than other African states,
the study found.
Although the number of full-scale wars afflicting the
continent is down, the report also noted that outbreaks of
violence against civilians were on the rise, especially in
central Africa and the Horn of Africa.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)