CAPE TOWN, June 3 Standard Chartered board member V. Shankar is leaving the London-based bank to launch a private $750 million-$1 billion private equity fund focused on Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia, he said on Wednesday.

"It's an arc connecting Indonesia to South Africa, very much focused on the South-South flows," Dubai-based Shankar, who is chief executive of Standard Chartered Europe, Middle East, Africa and Americas, told Reuters at the World Economic Forum Africa in Cape Town. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)