JOHANNESBURG, April 28 African private equity
firms cashed in on investments last year at the highest rate in
almost a decade, with South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya
accounting for two-thirds of these exits.
Equity firms sold investments in 44 companies in 2015,
compared to 39 companies in the two previous year, according to
a report by Ernst & Young (EY) and the African Private Equity
and Venture Capital Association (AVCA).
The number of successful private equity exits influences a
company's ability to attract investors and raise funds.
Private equity firms in Africa still continue to outperform
public markets, the report showed.
The financial services sector capped the highest exits at 24
percent between 2014 and 2015, while the oil and gas sector saw
no exits during the same period, the report showed.
One of those institutions is Nigeria's Access Bank, which
obtained approval to raise up to 100 billion naira ($503.65
million) from either private or public funders on Thursday.
"The biggest current challenges noted by PE firms included
an increasingly tough macro-economic environment, particularly
currency fluctuations, valuations trending upwards, and an
intermediary landscape that is underdeveloped in a number of
countries," EY said in a statement.
Returns per region varied, with East Africa performing the
best, closely followed by Southern Africa (excluding South
Africa) and North Africa, the report noted.
Geographic expansion, cost reduction, mergers & acquisitions,
and new management were some of the factors contributing to the
growth.
AVCA analysts were still cautious about the growth of the
market, saying that the year ahead will still be challenging.
($1 = 198.5500 naira)
(Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by James Macharia and
Tom Heneghan)