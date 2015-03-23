* For South Africa poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=ZAREPO%3DECI
By Vuyani Ndaba
JOHANNESBURG, March 23 South Africa's Reserve
Bank is likely to wait until the fourth quarter before raising
interest rates, a Reuters poll shows, meaning no change at a
policy meeting this Thursday.
The bank has kept its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent since
July last year, as South Africa's economy is struggling and
inflation is in check.
However, economists expect the Reserve Bank will have to
raise rates eventually because the rand, which has hit
13-year lows against the dollar this year, is likely to come
under more pressure as the United States starts raising interest
rates.
The poll forecast the bank will raise its benchmark rate by
25 basis points to 6.00 percent in the fourth quarter.
A rise in U.S. rates will potentially draw capital flows
away from South Africa and other emerging markets, although the
Federal Reserve signalled last week it is not ready to tighten
policy imminently, giving the Reserve Bank room to keep policy
unchanged for now.
"For South Africa we think they will hold off for some
time," said John Ashbourne at Capital Economics.
"Inflation in South Africa fell to a multi-year low, we
think there is space to keep things on a slow trajectory," he
said. Consumer price inflation slowed sharply to 3.9 percent in
February, from 4.4 percent in January.
Africa's most developed economy has been hit by chronic
power shortages and the government downgraded its 2015 economic
growth forecast last month to 2 percent, from 2.5 percent, and
predicted still sluggish growth of 2.4 percent next year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)