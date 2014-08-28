LONDON Aug 28 High stakes for high return, if
you can stick it out for the long term - investors are buying
into a boom in sub-Saharan African real estate.
Forecasts for 20 percent net annual returns from investing
in shopping malls, office blocks or industrial complexes in
countries from Zambia to Kenya is drawing in new investors,
despite more immediate concerns in some countries about Ebola,
terrorism or political stability.
Investors have already taken a liking to sub-Saharan African
dollar debt, encouraging a record $10 billion in sovereign and
corporate issuance last year and $5 billion so far this year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
But when even bonds from Kenya and Senegal offer yields of
only five or six percent, enthusiastic risk-takers may choose to
invest on the ground in Africa.
Momentum Global Investment Management is launching a $250
million sub-Saharan real estate fund later this year, focusing
initially on shopping malls and office buildings in countries
such as Mozambique and Rwanda.
The fund has a life of up to eight years, so it won't be a
fast way to make a buck - but Momentum expects it to be
lucrative.
"The number one reason (to invest) is return - 18-20 percent
on an annual basis, if you are in for the full eight years,"
said David Lashbrook, head of Africa investment strategies at
Momentum. "The investors we are looking at targeting are
institutions who can be locked up for the whole eight years."
As Africa's fast-growing population gains spending power and
moves into the cities, demand for real estate will grow, fund
managers say. Urbanisation and population growth will boost the
number of people in cities globally by 2.5 billion over the next
three decades, with much of that growth in Africa and Asia, a
recent United Nations study said.
"The desire of the increasingly middle class to meet,
socialise, shop and spend their leisure time in facilities or
retail developments that are on a par with what you find around
the world is not going to abate, it is going to continue," said
David Morley, head of real estate at private equity firm Actis.
Actis has raised and invested nearly $500 million in two
real estate funds, with markets including Nigeria, Zambia and
Mozambique. Morley is also targeting annual returns of 20
percent or more, around 5 to 10 percentage points more than
returns seen in similar mainstream emerging or developed funds.
WHY REAL ESTATE?
Building costs in many African countries are high, real
estate specialists say, partly because many materials have to be
imported. But potential rents are also high - at a monthly
$25-30 per square metre for high-end office blocks in cities
like Rwanda's capital Kigali or Ghana's capital Accra, compared
with below $20 in Johannesburg.
There are currently eight Africa-focused unlisted real
estate funds targeting $1.25 billion in capital, according to
data provider Preqin.
Around 69 percent of capital raised for African real estate
funds between 2009 and 2013 was focused on sub-Saharan Africa
excluding South Africa, up from 40 percent from 2006 to 2009.
Private equity funds look to attract institutional investors
and traditionally do offer higher returns, due to the risks of
investing in unlisted companies which may be less transparent.
But Ghana and Nigeria already have real estate investment
trusts (REITs) - similar to mutual funds - which can be listed
on stock markets and make it easier for retail investors to
access the sector. Kenyan legislation to allow REITs is expected
to go through this year.
The REIT market worldwide totals more than $1 trillion,
according to consultancy EY, in more than 30 countries. The
market is less well-established in emerging markets, but
countries such as Mexico and Brazil have REITs.
Stanlib is among fund managers looking to set up a Kenyan
REIT. It already has a fund listed in Johannesburg, which
focuses on listed African real estate in countries such as
Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mauritius, as well as South Africa.
Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib,
said the 200 million rand ($18.71 million) fund had trebled in
size this year and was accessible to retail investors.
Investors are focusing on commercial properties rather than
residential due to a limited supply of private housing and the
lack of mortgage markets in Africa.
"We are not at that stage, we have been shown quite a few
residential projects, there might be a chance - we have seen a
few mixed developments," said Lashbrook at Momentum.
"If you are building residential, in a lot of these
countries there is no mortgage market."
Returns of 20 percent or more don't come without significant
risks. Africa has been hitting the headlines for the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa and attacks in investment favourites
Nigeria and Kenya, including last year's attack by the al
Shabaab Islamist group on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall.
But real estate specialists say that while Ebola may
devastate countries like Sierra Leone and Liberia, it is a
short-term issue, whereas they seek long-term gains from
property.
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea also do not rank among the
main sub-Saharan markets targeted for real-estate investment.
Terrorism may add to the building costs of shopping malls,
due to security and insurance costs.
"There is a concern, that's one of the first questions that
come in - you do get more political risk," Ndlovu said.
But terrorism risk is not unique to Africa, investors point
out. A bigger issue is land security, with documentation varying
widely from country to country, and within countries.
That adds to the risk of investing in residential property,
although Stephen Bailey-Smith, head of Africa research at
Standard Bank in London, who recently built a beach house in
Ghana, says the residential sector will eventually open up to
investors.
"If you go into any city in Africa, you can see the need for
decent housing is infinite," he said.
