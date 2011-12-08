* Obuasi mine produces 317,000 ounces a year
* Locals say they have yet to see benefits
* Mining company says shielded from tax increases
By Clair MacDougall
OBUASI, Ghana, Dec 08 Tucked away in
Ghana's southern Ashanti region, Obuasi has all the trappings of
a gold-rush town, including a statue of a miner painted in gold
and a huge conveyor belt crisscrossing the city centre.
But while rows of neat miners' cottages show some local gain
from a commercial mining industry dating back to the 19th
century, many of its residents complain they have yet to feel
the full benefit of the riches buried beneath their feet.
"The costs outweigh the benefits," said Hayford Pajess, a
19-year-old high school graduate selling mobile telephone
scratch cards in the unlit city centre streets.
"Because of the mining, farmers can't do their work, the
water is not good enough, and the air is filled with dust. There
is no hospital or university," complained Pajess.
Even the city fathers add their voices to such grievances,
acknowledging that the poor state of the city's roads and water
supply jars with Obuasi's standing as one of Africa's premier
gold mines with annual output of 317,000 ounces.
"Obuasi is a 114-year-old study of the impact of mining,"
John Alexander Ackon, chief executive of the local municipal
assembly, told Reuters, referring to the 1897 founding in London
of the first major commercial operator, Ashanti Goldfields
Company.
"All over Ghana you see that most of the mining towns are in
bad shape," he said of a country named by British colonialists
as Gold Coast Crown Colony and which today is Africa's
second-largest gold producer after South Africa.
With an election due in Ghana next year, the government of
President John Atta Mills is trying to counter such perceptions
by increasing corporate taxes on mining companies to 35 percent
from 25 percent and introducing a separate 10 percent windfall
tax on mining profits.
While Ghana joined the club of oil exporters a year ago, it
says it also must get a better deal from exploitation of its
metals resources to fund the higher standard of living its 24
million population is increasingly demanding.
"JOBS FOR OUR BOYS"
Now operated by South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti,
the Obuasi mine employs 5,722 staff including contractors, who
with their families make up a big chunk of the 115,000-plus
local population.
Miners told Reuters the housing was the best thing about the
job, with a family dwelling of two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom
and living room with electricity and running water.
But many thought their pay insufficient.
"The house is good, but I can't feed my mother, father and
family on my accommodation," said one 46-year-old man with 30
years of work at the mine and three children, referring to a
common expectation that a wage-earner support an extended
family.
He declined to be named or reveal his salary for fear of
losing his job, but the national union puts average pay at $475
a month plus benefits that take the total up to $800.
According to the World Bank, income per head in Ghana
averages $1,230 a year, a level at which a miner's basic average
salary could just about sustain a family of five. Union leaders
say they will seek pay increases in 2012.
Life is even more challenging just outside Obuasi, where
local chiefs say they have nothing to show for the fact that
mining companies have snapped up land concessions.
"The mining company needs to employ our boys," said
70-year-old Kwasi Addie, deputy community leader in Apitikokoo,
one of the cocoa farming villages linked to Obuasi by the
pot-holed Danquah Road.
"We have no toilets, or running water, the doctor is 4
kilometres (2-1/2 miles) away, and the road to the main road is
terrible," Addie said.
The 2012 corporate tax increases feed into a long-running
debate about who picks up the tab for improving the lot of
ordinary Ghanaians who live around the mines and beyond.
Ackon at the municipal assembly praised AngloGold for being
more involved in local projects than other companies, citing the
recent construction of a $10 million arsenic recovery plant and
some work on road building.
"Previously, corporate responsibility programmes had been
used to benefit particular people, but now they conform to the
city's development agenda," he said, adding that more could
still be done both by the company and local authorities.
Calls to AngloGold's local operation in Ghana went
unanswered this week.
Commenting on wage levels, AngloGold Ashanti public affairs
manager in Johannesburg, Alan Fine, said the company mostly set
them according to national agreements with trade unions.
He also said the company did not expect to be immediately
affected by the new taxes because of a so-called "stability
agreement" it signed with the Ghanaian state back in 2004.
"That keeps in place for 15 years the taxation conditions
and other conditions agreed at the time," he said.
(Additional reporting by Mark John in Dakar; Editing by Mark
John and Jane Baird)