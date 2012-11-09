* West cut aid over alleged role in Congo fighting
* Cuts could hit burgeoning economy, hit region
* Sub-Sahara, excluding S. Africa, to grow 6.4 pct next year
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Nov 9 Western donors must lift an aid
freeze on Rwanda, imposed over its alleged support for Congo
rebels, to avoid damaging its economy and causing a new crisis
in the region, the head of the African Development Bank (AfDB)
said.
Rwanda, which relies on donors for about 40 percent of its
budget, has recorded robust growth rates in recent years on the
back of increased investments and consumption.
But the Central African country's Finance Minister John
Rwangobwa said last week the economy could take a hit after
Washington, Berlin and other donors suspended some of their aid
over accusations Rwanda was backing M23 rebels fighting in
eastern Congo.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame denies the allegations.
Aid to Rwanda should resume "as soon as possible and that
means yesterday," said AfDB president Donald Kaberuka who is
Rwandan.
"The damage could be significant and the cost of recovery
even higher," Kaberuka told Reuters in an interview on Thursday,
adding the cutting of aid flows could create a crisis in the
region.
"There is no reason whatsoever to create an economic crisis
in the Great Lakes because that would impact on all the
countries in the Great Lakes."
The economies in the region are closely linked and any
slowdown in Rwanda could hit cross-border trade with Burundi and
other neighbours.
Kaberuka said the aid cuts risked reversing development in
Rwanda's health, education and other social sectors, achieved as
the country tries to recover from the 1994 genocide.
The country's government says it plan to transform Rwanda
into a middle-income country by 2020.
Kaberuka said he had also opposed aid stoppages to Ethiopia
in 2006 and to Malawi last year over allegations of human rights
abuses.
Kaberuka, who is on his second term at the helm of the
Tunis-based bank, said the AfDB is offering Rwanda $45 million
in budgetary support this financial year.
He said Sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, was
likely to grow by 6.4 percent next year, buoyed by increased
internal demand largely because of urbanisation.
The International Monetary Fund sees a 5.4 percent growth
for Sub-Saharan Africa this year from 5.1 percent in 2011.
Kaberuka said high prices of commodities like copper and
global appetite for investment in Africa would also drive
growth.
"The risk appetite for African assets seems to be very
strong. The smart money is in Africa so we are cautioning
countries, 'watch issues of access to financials markets, manage
debt very well, build debt domestic management,'" Kaberuka said.
The AfDB plans to launch a debut infrastructure bond to
raise $22 billion in the second quarter of next year for
investment in high-return projects such as power generation.
Kaberuka said the bank was considering guaranteeing Africa's
biggest wind energy generation project, which is expected to
generate 300 megawatts from a base in Kenya.
"That is a transformative project for Kenya... if the
government of Kenya requests for partial risk guarantees we will
be happy to provide," he said.
Partial risk guarantees promise investors repayment in the
case of unforeseen risks like political upheavals. They usually
act as an alternative to government guarantees, keeping public
debt under control.
(Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Heavens)