* Force is meant to prevent genocide, civil strife
* Funding, political will are key challenges
* Thousands of troops in last major exercise
By Wendell Roelf
LOHATLA COMBAT TRAINING BASE, South Africa, Oct 29 (Reuters)
- B acked by tanks, armoured vehicles and plenty of EU cash,
thousands of African soldiers took on an imaginary enemy in the
arid heart of South Africa this week, the last joint exercises
before a homegrown continental strike force goes live.
Standing on far-away hilltops, commanders peered through
night vision goggles and issued orders through helmet-mounted
radios to the 5,400 troops simulating a dawn assault on rebels
in the fictitious city of Kalasi marked out in the bush.
The orderly manoeuvres and high-tech kit elicited purrs of
approval from military chiefs who tout the rapid-reaction
battalion - a key part of a long-awaited African Standby Force
(ASF) - as the antidote to insurrections spiralling into civil
war or even genocide.
"This is an important milestone in our endeavour to create a
tool that will be at our disposal should we require to intervene
to quell violence," South African Defence Minister Nosiviwe
Mapisa-Nqakula said at an opening parade.
But analysts say the ASF, which attains "full operational
capability" in December, still faces two major challenges:
funding, and forging the political agreement among 54 countries
to send in troops - if need be without being invited.
"The big elephant in the room here is political will - the
will to deploy without national consent, for instance," said
Thomas Mandrup, an expert in African security and governance at
the Royal Danish Defence College.
Under original African Union (AU) plans, each of the
continent's five regions - north, south, east, west and central
- are meant to provide a brigade of 5,000 troops to the force.
But in a sign of potential divisions, North Africa sent only
staff officers to this month's exercises, not troops, a
reflection of the domestic political turmoil in the region.
Without the likes of Egypt and Algeria, the ASF will lack
much of the air-lift capability crucial to any rapid deployment.
Instead, ASF operations are likely to become a "coalition of
the willing", Mandrup said, much as South Africa, Tanzania and
Kenya have done in United Nations-backed peacekeeping and
intervention missions across Africa.
Recent security crises in Africa include coups in
Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Burkina Faso, offensives by Islamist
militant groups in Mali, Nigeria and Somalia, and conflict
between rebels in eastern Congo and Central African Republic.
FOREIGN FUNDING
The polished nature of this week's war games stood in
contrast to decades of underinvestment that has left African
armies poorly equipped and trained, blunting the AU's ability to
launch speedy responses to political or humanitarian crises.
Nowhere was this more evident than Mali in 2013 when former
colonial power France, rather than the AU, rushed in troops and
planes to block the advance of Islamist jihadists sweeping south
from the Sahara.
Since 2004, the European Union has committed more than 1.3
billion euros to African peace operations, including 225 million
euros in 2014 for missions to Somalia, the Central African
Republic and Mali.
In all, more than 90 percent of AU peace and security
efforts are funded by the likes of the EU and United States,
although AU member states have pledged to provide a quarter of
the funding for operations by 2020.
However, the concern remains that if Africa does control the
purse-strings of the military force, it cannot control the
outcomes.
Underlining the problem, the EU is even bankrolling this
month's exercises, casting a shadow over the "African solutions
for African problems" mantra espoused by politicians in national
capitals and the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.
"The external support for defence spending in Africa is, in
my view, a major foreign policy handicap," said David Anderson,
professor of African history at Britain's University of Warwick.
"African states will truly own their defence and security
when they pay for it themselves," he added. "There is no greater
marker of sovereignty and independence than security and
defence."
