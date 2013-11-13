(Corrects Africans to African in first paragraph)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN Nov 13 African smartphone users will
soon have an alternative means to get round the power shortages
afflicting much of the world's poorest continent - a portable
charger that relies on hydrogen fuel cells.
British company Intelligent Energy plans to roll out 1
million of the new chargers in mid-December, mainly in Nigeria
and South Africa, after successfully testing them in Nigeria
over the last five months, its consumer electronics managing
director, Amar Samra, said.
"In emerging markets where the grids are not reliable and
people are using (mobile phones) as a primary device, it is
mission critical; if you're out, you're out," Samra said on the
sidelines of a telecoms conference in Cape Town.
The chargers are designed to back up the spread of
smartphones and tablets across countries where cellphones have
already helped to transform lives and businesses.
Industry body GSMA, which represents about 800 of the
world's mobile operators, said in its latest report that
smartphones were key to boosting mobile Internet access in
sub-Saharan Africa where current penetration of 4 percent of the
population lags the global average of 17 percent.
Ericsson predicts that smartphone traffic in
Africa will increase tenfold between 2013 and 2019, when around
476 million devices will be in use.
"Alternative sources of power are very important, because
smartphones and other devices need lots of power and you need to
charge up every four hours, so for a businessman it is crucial,"
said Melvin Angula, an engineer attending the conference.
The hydrogen chargers, which fit easily into a handbag,
consist of a fuel cell and a non-disposable cartridge that can
be detached when exhausted.
Samra said consumers could expect to pay less than $5
dollars to "refuel" a cartridge of the charger.
This would translate to a cost of less than $1 to charge a
phone, he said, adding that final costs would ultimately depend
on how telecoms companies marketed and sold the product.
Samra said that if bought over the counter, the entire
device will cost under $200, although options being considered
include $10 a month for a two-year contract or getting it for
free.
"We always have problems with cell batteries, so everybody
will be keen for portable energy. But, it has to be the right
price for it to fly in our markets," said businessman Thabo
Magagula, who also attended the conference.
Besides Intelligent Energy, Japan's Aquafairy has also been
developing fuel cell chargers, Samra said.
Other companies, such as Dubai-based developer Solarway,
have launched solar powered kiosks designed for communities that
are not linked to a power grid, each capable of charging up to
40 cell phones a day.
(Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by
Stella Mapenzauswa and Anthony Barker)