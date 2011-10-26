* Some indexes at levels not seen since 2008
* Currencies dictate investment decisions
* Equity inflows seen $29.7 bln in 2011 vs $42.3 bln in 2010
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 As African stocks suffer a
sustained sell-off, the pain has doubled for foreign investors
due to faltering currencies in key markets such as Kenya, South
Africa and Nigeria.
African stocks , as measured by Thomson
Reuters, have dropped nearly 20 percent so far this year, with
some indexes giving stock pickers the cheapest entry point into
Africa since the bottom of the global financial crisis.
Despite the considerable long-term outlook for African
growth, weak currencies make investment decisions yet more
complex for foreign investors.
"We think there are lots of opportunities in Africa, but
there are many considerations around ... Currencies are
volatile, and they will largely dictate how your investment pans
out. So gains in the underlying stock can either be enhanced or
destroyed just because of the currency," said Andrew Newell,
head of business development at South Africa's Cannon Asset
Managers.
Nigeria's All-Share index is down about 18
percent so far this year in local currency terms. But add in the
weakening naira, and the index has dropped nearly 22 percent.
The pain is much worse for investors in Kenya ,
where a 25 percent drop this year becomes a 40 percent slide
when currency is factored in.
"Just about everything in Africa is a lot cheaper at the
moment. Single-digit PE ratios are just everywhere," said Roelof
Horne, who helps manage a $1 billion pan Africa fund at Investec
Asset Management.
For example, Nigerian noodle and bread maker Flour Mills
is trading at about six times its forward earnings,
compared with more than 13 times for Brazilian pasta and biscuit
maker Dias Branco .
Safaricom , Kenya's biggest telecoms group, is
trading at just under 8 times its forward earnings, a steep
discount to India's Bharti Airtel , which fetches
nearly 22 times.
But the selling in Africa is likely to continue, as long as
the euro zone debt crisis keeps investors shy of riskier assets.
Equity inflows to Africa and the Middle East are expected to
fall to $29.7 billion this year from $42.3 billion in 2010,
according to the Institute of International Finance, putting
pressure on both local stocks and currencies.
THE CURRENCY CURSE
"The issue (in Kenya) is the shilling, and nobody really
knows where it's going to bottom out," said Ronak Gadhia, equity
analyst at London-based frontier markets investment bank Exotix.
"That's what will dominate the investing decision, rather
than the fundamentals. I think on the fundamentals, a lot of
people agree that a lot of these stocks are looking solid and
attractive."
The Kenyan shilling has dropped by a quarter this
year, hit by higher inflation in east Africa's biggest economy,
further eroding the dollar value of local assets.
Even South Africa, the continent's biggest economy and home
to its most advanced capital markets, has not escaped the
currency curse.
Johannesburg's Top-40 index of blue chips is
roughly flat in rand terms , but down nearly 17 percent
in dollars.
Once a darling of risk-hungry currency investors, the rand
has been hammered since the beginning of September, as investors
ran towards safer havens such as the dollar.
Nigeria's naira has also been hit, and traders say
there could be further depreciation unless the central bank
injects more dollars into the market.
Nonetheless, Africa boasts strong fundamentals. Its
population is expected to double to 2 billion by 2050, and it is
benefiting from a decade of relative political stability and
rising disposable incomes.
But the immediate pressure of currencies makes it harder to
sell that long-term story to investors, said John Mackie, who
helps manage $300 million in funds as the head of Africa
investments at Stanlib.
"The markets are definitely looking attractive from a
valuation perspective, but with what's happening in Europe and
with the currencies, it's difficult for investors to commit," he
said.
(Editing by David Dolan and Will Waterman)