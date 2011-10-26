* Some indexes at levels not seen since 2008

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 As African stocks suffer a sustained sell-off, the pain has doubled for foreign investors due to faltering currencies in key markets such as Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

African stocks , as measured by Thomson Reuters, have dropped nearly 20 percent so far this year, with some indexes giving stock pickers the cheapest entry point into Africa since the bottom of the global financial crisis.

Despite the considerable long-term outlook for African growth, weak currencies make investment decisions yet more complex for foreign investors.

"We think there are lots of opportunities in Africa, but there are many considerations around ... Currencies are volatile, and they will largely dictate how your investment pans out. So gains in the underlying stock can either be enhanced or destroyed just because of the currency," said Andrew Newell, head of business development at South Africa's Cannon Asset Managers.

Nigeria's All-Share index is down about 18 percent so far this year in local currency terms. But add in the weakening naira, and the index has dropped nearly 22 percent.

The pain is much worse for investors in Kenya , where a 25 percent drop this year becomes a 40 percent slide when currency is factored in.

"Just about everything in Africa is a lot cheaper at the moment. Single-digit PE ratios are just everywhere," said Roelof Horne, who helps manage a $1 billion pan Africa fund at Investec Asset Management.

For example, Nigerian noodle and bread maker Flour Mills is trading at about six times its forward earnings, compared with more than 13 times for Brazilian pasta and biscuit maker Dias Branco .

Safaricom , Kenya's biggest telecoms group, is trading at just under 8 times its forward earnings, a steep discount to India's Bharti Airtel , which fetches nearly 22 times.

But the selling in Africa is likely to continue, as long as the euro zone debt crisis keeps investors shy of riskier assets.

Equity inflows to Africa and the Middle East are expected to fall to $29.7 billion this year from $42.3 billion in 2010, according to the Institute of International Finance, putting pressure on both local stocks and currencies.

THE CURRENCY CURSE

"The issue (in Kenya) is the shilling, and nobody really knows where it's going to bottom out," said Ronak Gadhia, equity analyst at London-based frontier markets investment bank Exotix.

"That's what will dominate the investing decision, rather than the fundamentals. I think on the fundamentals, a lot of people agree that a lot of these stocks are looking solid and attractive."

The Kenyan shilling has dropped by a quarter this year, hit by higher inflation in east Africa's biggest economy, further eroding the dollar value of local assets.

Even South Africa, the continent's biggest economy and home to its most advanced capital markets, has not escaped the currency curse.

Johannesburg's Top-40 index of blue chips is roughly flat in rand terms , but down nearly 17 percent in dollars.

Once a darling of risk-hungry currency investors, the rand has been hammered since the beginning of September, as investors ran towards safer havens such as the dollar.

Nigeria's naira has also been hit, and traders say there could be further depreciation unless the central bank injects more dollars into the market.

Nonetheless, Africa boasts strong fundamentals. Its population is expected to double to 2 billion by 2050, and it is benefiting from a decade of relative political stability and rising disposable incomes.

But the immediate pressure of currencies makes it harder to sell that long-term story to investors, said John Mackie, who helps manage $300 million in funds as the head of Africa investments at Stanlib.

"The markets are definitely looking attractive from a valuation perspective, but with what's happening in Europe and with the currencies, it's difficult for investors to commit," he said. (Editing by David Dolan and Will Waterman)