* Listed property returns 29 pct in 2010
* Operating costs and space oversupply weigh
* Rental growth flat or negative
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 A blistering surge by South
Africa's listed property funds may be starting to stall, as a
stagnating economy and rising vacancies bite into what was one
of Johannesburg's top performing sectors last year.
The funds, some of which have become members of South
Africa's Top-40 index of blue-chips, have been popular with
investors looking for exposure to real estate in Africa's top
economy.
But with a glut of available property and weakening economic
growth outlook, the funds are starting to feel the squeeze.
To attract tenants, landlords are lowering rents or offering
some rent-free months for long-term leases. And to maintain
current tenants, more owners are agreeing to keep rents flat.
Investors, therefore, cannot expect the same blockbuster
returns from property in the next decade, reckons Erwin Rode,
CEO of property consultancy Rode & Associates.
"It is unrealistic to expect such vigorous growth in total
returns over the next 10 years," he said.
"There's a general acceptance out there, realisation, that
total returns will come down dramatically over the next 10 years
or so."
Johannesburg's index of listed property funds
jumped 19 percent last year, outpacing a near-15 percent rise in
the Top-40 index .
That performance is even more impressive on a total return
basis, which includes "distributions", or regular cash payments
to investors from the rental income.
The property index's total return last year was a whopping
30 percent -- double the performance of the stock index.
So far this year, the total return has been 5 percent,
although that is better than the roughly flat Top-40.
DEFENSIVE
Most South African property firms use linked units, which
consist of a share and a loan. The loan earns interest on rental
income and, as rental income falls, investors will see smaller
distributions.
This year, the sector's top performer is Orion Real Estate
, up 19 percent before distributions, while the worst
performer, Hospitality Property Fund , is down 52
percent before distributions.
"The sector has been quite defensive in a volatile equity
environment and, I believe as long as low returns for equities
and volatility continue, there could be continued support for
this sector given the defensive nature and relatively high
yield," said Leon Allison, a research analyst at Macquarie First
South Securities.
With a forward yield -- returns that investors can expect in
the next 12 months -- of 8.6 percent, listed property remains an
attractive proposition for investors, according to Sesfikile
Capital's director Kundayi Munzara.
He and his fellow directors took pay cuts to set up their
boutique property fund manager just months ago, confident the
sector will improve.
Sesfikile Capital manages 2.7 billion rand ($340 million) in
institutional money and is raising funds now for a 1 billion
rand unit trust.
"Don't look at past performance, look at the valuation.
Today it offers better value than bonds in the medium term, it's
an inflation hedge as well," Munzara said, referring to the
yearly rent rises that in the past exceeded inflation.
Some analysts caution bond yields will rise once the global
economy stabilises, meaning investors will likely shift out of
property and into fixed income.
"We are quite pessimistic," said Naeem Tilly, an analyst at
Avior Research. "We have a very negative view on property but it
is very much a function of bond yields."
($1 = 7.922 South African Rand)
(Editing by David Dolan and David Hulmes)