April 12 African banks are stretching beyond their home markets on the fast-growing continent. Here is a list of some major banks with a regional presence: Market cap ($ bln) No. of Countries Ecobank 1.6 32 Attijariwafa 8.2 21 UBA 1.4 19 Standard Bank 21.6 18 Absa Group 12.7 10* GTBank 4.5 7 KCB Group 1.5 6 Equity Bank 1.6 5 * Absa is a subsidiary of London-listed Barclays. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)