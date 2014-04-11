(For other news from Reuters Africa Summit, click here)
* Commodity traders see potential of Africa as destination
* Investors eye new intra-African trade routes
* Infrastructure, electricity seen as limiting factors
By Emma Farge and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
DAKAR/JOHANNESBURG, April 11 For centuries,
colonial era merchants tussled for access to Africa's raw
materials, and huge swathes of Africa's geography became
synonymous with the main commodity they exported: Gold Coast,
Ivory Coast, the Spice Island of Zanzibar.
But the continent's booming economic growth and swelling
population give it an opportunity to shift away from the
traditional raw material export model towards consuming and
transforming its own commodities and selling them to its own
expanding local markets.
Miners, bankers and trading houses are seeking to position
themselves to take advantage of emerging trade routes within
Africa at a time when demand growth from China, the world's
biggest commodity consumer, begins to tail off.
Management consultancy McKinsey estimates that African
consumer spending will be $1.4 trillion by 2020 and forecasts a
more than doubling of the working age population to 1.1 billion
people by 2040.
"Any statistics you take are uni-directional so I don't see
why demand should look the other way," said Venkatramani
Srivathsan, head of Africa and the Middle East for
Singapore-listed commodities trader Olam.
"For businesses like ours looking into Africa as a market,
as a destination, countries like Nigeria and Mozambique are
very, very interesting," he said in a telephone interview during
the Reuters summit on African business, held in several African
cities.
For Srivathsan, whose employer sources a quarter of its
sales revenues from Africa and has invested 1.66 billion
Singapore dollars ($1.33 billion) on the continent, the secret
is knowing how to adapt to the tastes and changing consumption
patterns of each individual market in Africa.
Olam, which invests in plantations, food processing and the
packaged food business, has introduced subtle differences in its
West African tomato paste to suit different palates and is
adapting to Nigerian demand for more sophisticated biscuits.
"You have to keep innovating. Even if you acquire brands you
need to keep adapting to changing tastes and changing levels of
income," he said.
WEALTHIER CONSUMER MARKET
Top oil trader Vitol has also targeted
investments in Africa's downstream sector, and is bidding for a
new refinery in Uganda, to help it meet demand for the $440
million-a-day fuels market.
Oil traders still export Africa's crude oil to sell as
refined products in the West, but Vitol now sees robust growth
in fuel demand on the continent of around 3 percent a year,
driven partly by growing power markets.
It is targeting supplies of niche fuels like liquefied
petroleum gas - which can be easily distributed in portable
canisters - into large cities of North Africa and Nigeria, a
country of 170 million people which recently overtook South
Africa as the continent's largest economy.
"LPG will be a growing requirement because it fills the
wealthier consumer market that needs alternative fuel as biomass
becomes unsustainable in most urban settings," said Chris Bake,
director of origination and investments at Vitol.
One way that Africa could seek to supply local markets with
commodities is by using mineral resources as bargaining chips to
persuade investors to set up processing and manufacturing
plants, according to Carlos Lopes, executive secretary of the
U.N. Economic Commission for Africa.
He cited data showing the continent had 12 percent of the
world's oil reserves, 40 percent of its gold, 80 to 90 percent
of its chromium and platinum, 70 percent of coltan, 60 percent
of its unused arable land, 17 percent of the world's forests,
and 53 percent of the world's cocoa.
"Resources such as these should be leveraged," Lopes told
African finance ministers in Abuja on March 29. "We have to find
our own recipe, our miracle recipe, if we want to become one of
the factory floors of the world."
NEW ROUTES
Hasnen Varawalla, managing director of Investment Banking at
Barclays Capital, said that he has an Indian client interested
in shipping coal to a new power plant in West Africa from South
Africa.
"This is not about taking resources out of Africa to the
rest of the world, they are seeing the opportunities within the
continent and developing them," he said.
But while such trade is feasible between two African ports -
and could partially redraw export routes now dominated by flows
to Asia and Europe - poor land infrastructure is a factor
limiting the internal trade in commodities across the continent.
A U.N. study last year found that intra-Africa trade
represents just 11 percent of the total, compared with around 70
percent within Europe, partly due to insufficient
infrastructure.
Investors also say that an important factor limiting their
ability to process locally is power supply, as many African
countries struggle to increase generation capacity in pace with
demand.
South Africa-based miner Exxaro said that Africa
should consider trying to sell more commodities within the
continent and process them there, as Chinese demand begins to
slow.
"What would be fascinating for Exxaro would be if we
supplied the iron ore from the Republic of Congo to steel mills
within the Republic of Congo or in that region," said Mzilane
Mthenjane, executive head of strategy and corporate affairs,
referring to its new 10 million tonne-a-year iron ore project.
But he said that currently power prices meant production
costs were more expensive than China and that this would limit
Africa's potential to process raw materials locally.
"For the continent to really make that huge step forward and
step up in terms of development, electricity supply is one or
two of the basic infrastructure that needs to be in place."
($1 = 1.2485 Singapore Dollars)
(Writing by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Pascal
Fletcher; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Peter Graff)