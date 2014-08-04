WASHINGTON Aug 4 General Electric Co on
Monday pledged to invest $2 billion in Africa by 2018 to boost
infrastructure, worker skills and access to energy, an
announcement timed to coincide with a U.S. summit meeting of
nearly 50 African leaders.
U.S. companies still have opportunities to catch up to
China, Europe and Japan, who have made bigger strides in
investing in the fast-growing continent, GE Chief Executive
Officer Jeffrey Immelt said.
"The growth is real. I think, for American companies, this
is an opportunity to seize upon," Immelt told reporters at a
summit-related event in Washington. "This is a good catalyst for
growth and a big opportunity for the company."
Immelt said Africa's rich natural resources and potential
swell in local demand for electricity primed the region for
investment.
"What you have is huge demand and actual supply, and what's
in the middle is gaps in financing and technology and
localization," Immelt said. He also cited political volatility
as a risk.
But the CEO said the rewards outweigh the risks.
U.S. officials said the summit is aimed at showcasing
American interest in the region through a series of
government-private partnership deals.
GE's investments include deals to work on increased electric
grid reliability during peak power demands in Algeria and to
generate uninterrupted power for the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corp's state oil refinery.
The company also extended for five years a
"country-to-company" agreement with Nigeria to spur the
development of infrastructure projects and the transfer of
skills and technology, and an investment of $1 billion in
railway and power equipment in Angola.
That deal was signed under a bilateral agreement between the
U.S. Export-Import Bank and Angola's Ministry of Finance to
finance infrastructure projects in the country.
Immelt reiterated his support for the Ex-Im Bank, which will
be forced to close if Congress does not renew its charter by
Sept. 30.
The bank provides loans, loan guarantees and credit
insurance to help private companies export goods overseas.
