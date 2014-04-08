(For other news from Reuters Africa Summit, click here)
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, April 8 Democratic Republic of Congo
has improved its business environment but plans to raise mining
taxes could deter investors in a country where massive
infrastructure challenges remain, the CEO of a major foreign
miner said.
Pieter Deboutte, manager of the Fleurette company that holds
Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler's mining and oil interests in
Congo, said Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo had made
progress in tackling corruption and improving government
administration.
Congo has huge deposits of gold, diamonds, copper,
cassiterite and coltan that attract investors from across the
globe but has been unable to lift its 60 million people out of
poverty due to mismanagement, graft and conflict in its east.
The country ranks 154th among 177 nations on Transparency
International's corruption perceptions index. Ponyo, who served
for two years as finance minister before taking over as premier
in 2012, has won praise from investors and multilateral lenders
for curbing inflation and the national debt.
"Ponyo has done a good job introducing more strictness in
government," Deboutte told the Reuters Africa summit. "There is
corruption everywhere - and of course it is here - but
everything is professionalising now."
Deboutte cited the arrival of foreign companies from outside
the mining sector - such as the telecommunications giant Orange
- as signs of growing international investor interest
in the country of 60 million people.
Congo's economy grew by 8.5 percent last year - and is
predicted to pick up speed in 2014 - thanks largely to record
copper production of 942,000 tonnes, which made it Africa's
largest producer.
Gertler has interests in Kamoto Copper Co (KCC) and MUMI,
both in partnership with commodities giant Glencore Xstrata
, in the copper-rich Katanga province. KCC is set to
expand output to 300,000 tonnes of copper this year.
LOSING INVESTORS
Despite the sector's strong performance, Deboutte said Congo
risked losing mining investment by pushing through a new law
that would raise royalties tax and reduce stability clauses, in
the face of strong resistance from companies.
Notes from talks with mining investors, seen by Reuters,
show Congo is seeking to raise royalties on copper and cobalt
from 2 to 4 percent, and gold from 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
The government is keen to tap new revenue streams, partly to
help pay for elections in 2016 when President Joseph Kabila is
scheduled to step down. Deboutte, however, said the government
should be patient as tax revenues were poised to jump in any
case over the next three years due to rising production.
"If the mining code was applied as proposed before
discussions with the chamber of mines, it would certainly limit
investment in the sector over the next five years," he said.
Miners in Katanga complain of an energy deficit, inadequate
roads and almost non-existent rail links hampering production.
Fleurette is financing a $320 million deal with Congo's
national electricity company (SNEL) to rehabilitate hydropower
generators in an effort to secure power supply for their
operations.
"Those megawatts will come on-stream in 2016. In the
meantime, we are still exposed," he said.
Anti-corruption campaigners criticise Gertler for close ties
to Kabila and an opaque network of offshore companies that
control his Congo interests, saying he has flipped assets bought
at knock-own prices. Gertler has consistently denied this.
After sustained criticism, Fleurette has sought over the
last two years to promote the Gertler Family Foundation, a
charity that assists education, health and food security
programmes. "That's partly because of the reputational aspect,
but it's also something we love to do," Deboutte said.
