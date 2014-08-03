* "Son of Africa" U.S. leader chided for lukewarm engagement
By Aaron Maasho and Pascal Fletcher
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti/JOHANNESBURG Aug 3 Ask
Major-General Wayne W. Grigsby Jr., the top U.S. military
officer in Africa, how he thinks U.S. and European-backed
African troops are faring in their war on Islamist militants in
Somalia, and his answer comes back smartly: "Pretty darn good!".
But when "son of Africa" U.S. President Barack Obama hosts
50 African leaders in Washington this week, the admiration may
be less than mutual. Many Africans feel America is lagging
behind China and others in its engagement with their continent.
The Aug. 4-6 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, billed by U.S.
officials as a first-of-its-kind event, looks like a belated
imitation of Africa gatherings hosted in recent years by China,
India, Japan and the continent's former colonial master Europe.
The world's richest nation has been slow coming to the party
of an economically rising Africa, long dismissed as a hopeless
morass of poverty and war, but now offering investors a huge
market for everything from banking and retail to mobile phones.
"The United States has fallen perhaps a little bit behind in
the race to win African hearts and minds. So I think this is an
attempt to compete with the likes of China and the European
Union," said Christopher Wood, an analyst in economic diplomacy
at the South African Institute of International Affairs.
The top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield
bridles at suggestions that the Obama administration is playing
catch-up. "Absolutely not," she said.
"Our relationship with Africa is a very strong historic
relationship ... We see this as an opportunity to reaffirm that
to African leaders," she said in a pre-summit conference call.
CHINA RACES AHEAD
China overtook the United States as Africa's biggest trade
partner in 2009. Its leaders have criss-crossed the continent,
proffering multi-billion dollar loans, aid and investment deals.
From Malabo to Maputo, Africa is studded with signs of
Beijing's diplomatic and commercial outreach: Chinese-built
roads, bridges, airports, stadiums, ministries and presidencies.
Since 2009, Obama, despite his African blood through a
Kenyan father, has been a far less frequent visitor. His first
substantial trip to the continent was only made last year.
Washington's many embassies in Africa - imposing concrete
fortresses built to protect against angry mobs or terrorist
attacks - project a cautious engagement from an Obama
administration highly sensitive to a home public which has no
appetite for overseas interventions after Iraq and Afghanistan.
Even U.S. Army Major-General Grigsby, surrounded by F-18s,
C130 transports, helicopters and Humvees at his Camp Lemonnier
toehold in the turbulent Horn of Africa, acknowledges the U.S.
military's "small footprint" on a continent where flaring
Islamist insurgencies are stirring international concern.
Security, governance and democracy will be on the agenda
when Obama engages the leaders in an "interactive" discussion on
Wednesday, following business talks with U.S. CEOs on Tuesday
and discussions about health and wildlife trafficking on Monday.
Presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Omar Hassan
al-Bashir of Sudan are among a few left off the invitation list
because they are not "in good standing" with Washington for
failing to respect human rights and democracy.
Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Ernest Bai
Koroma of Sierra Leone have dropped out because of the deadly
Ebola epidemic ravaging their nations. Thomas-Greenfield said
ways of fighting the outbreak would be discussed at the summit.
TRADE IN FOCUS
Some concrete initiatives are expected from the meeting.
The United States will announce nearly $1 billion in
business deals for the region, increase funding for peacekeeping
in six African countries and boost food and power programmes.
Uppermost too will be Obama's strong recommendation for
Congress to renew the African Growth Opportunity Act, or AGOA, a
14-year-old trade programme giving most African countries
duty-free access to U.S. markets that expires on Sept. 30 next
year.
Total U.S. two-way trade in Africa has actually fallen off
in recent years, to about $60 billion in 2013, far eclipsed by
the European Union with over $200 billion and China, whose $170
billion is a huge increase from $10 billion in 2000, according
to a recent Africa in Focus post by the Brookings Institution.
While African leaders are keen on the AGOA renewal, Robert
Besseling, Principal Africa Analyst, Economics and Country Risk,
at IHS consultancy, said some are seeking better terms of trade.
"Some countries are sceptical about AGOA because it is
oriented towards the U.S. companies and can be politically
manipulated," Besseling said. For example Swaziland was cut from
AGOA last month due to U.S. concerns over democracy there.
Obama officials are hoping to leverage U.S. corporations
like General Electric Co, Caterpillar Inc and
Procter & Gamble Co into more business opportunities in
Africa amid intense competition from across the globe.
"In the boards of directors of big global U.S. companies,
more and more people are raising their hands at meetings and
saying 'why aren't we in Africa?'," said Toby Moffett, a former
Congressman from Connecticut and a senior adviser at law firm
Mayer Brown LLP, who has represented African governments.
Orji Uzor Kalu, a Nigerian businessman with oil, tourism and
other interests in West Africa, echoed such complaints. "I'm not
seeing the effort the U.S. made in Asia, they're not making the
same effort in Africa," Kalu said from his Washington D.C. home.
BUILDING SECURITY, DEMOCRACY
Pointing to an Africa map showing hotspots like Somalia,
Major-General Grigsby toes the line of a cautious security
policy that involves keeping U.S. "boots on the ground" to a
minimum while financing African peacekeeping and local training.
"My responsibility from a regional approach is to assist my
East African teammates to be able to neutralize violent
extremists and conduct their crisis response," Grigsby told
Reuters at the Africa Command's Combined Joint Task Force-Horn
of Africa, where some 3,500 U.S. service personnel are based.
Obama said last year during his Africa trip his country put
"muscle behind African efforts" to fight Islamist militants or
brutal warlords in the Sahel, Central Africa and Somalia.
Although French forces did the heavy lifting on the ground
in driving back an offensive by al Qaeda-allied Islamists in
Mali in 2012, Washington has stepped up training African armies
and deploying surveillance drones - to Niamey and N'Djamena
besides those already operating over the Horn of Africa.
Some of the latest U.S. initiatives have clearly played to
American domestic opinion and social media campaigns, such as
sending a specialist team to help Nigeria search for the more
than 200 schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist group Boko Haram.
While U.S. officials say Washington remains influential, it
may no longer wield the diplomatic clout it once had in Africa
when it was squaring up to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Many noted how Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, an ally in
turbulent central Africa, went ahead in February with signing
into law tougher penalties against homosexuality, ignoring an
appeal from Obama who warned it would "complicate" relations.
This kind of diplomatic slap in the face "shows they have to
reboot the relationship" with Africa, IHS's Besseling said.
On Friday, Uganda's constitutional court struck down the
law, citing procedural irregularities.
African leaders have made clear they do not take kindly to
moral lectures from Western leaders. By contrast, Beijing's
pledges of aid and investment come with "no-strings attached".
But Moffett believes the U.S. insistence on democracy and
good governance, which U.S. officials say will be re-affirmed at
the summit, reflects a real transformation underway in Africa.
"President (Obama) can actually say, with a straight face,
that the trajectory across Africa ... (is) towards more
democracy, more adherence to rule of law, more transparency,
more judicial independence, less corruption.
"The Chinese guys don't give that speech," Moffett said.
