WASHINGTON Aug 5 African leaders on Tuesday
called for a deeper economic relationship with the United
States, hailing investment pledges totaling more than $17
billion at a Washington summit as a fresh step in the right
direction.
U.S. and African companies and the World Bank pledged new
investment in construction, energy and information technology
projects in Africa at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum, including
several joint ventures between U.S. and African partners.
"The United States is determined to be a partner in Africa's
success," President Barack Obama said in a speech at the forum.
"A good partner, an equal partner, and a partner for the long
term."
The U.S. president also urged African officials to create
conditions to support foreign investment and growth.
"Capital is one thing, development programs and projects are
one thing, but rule of law, regulatory reforms, good governance,
those things matter even more," he said.
African leaders said they were optimistic of becoming full
partners in a relationship worth an estimated $85 billion a year
in trade flows, as U.S. business leaders eyed opportunities in
the region, home to six of the world's 10 fastest-growing
economies - even if they might be late to the party.
"We gave it to the Europeans first and to the Chinese later,
but today it's wide open for us," said the chief executive of
General Electric Co, Jeff Immelt, who on Monday announced
$2 billion to boost infrastructure, worker skills and access to
energy.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete said Africa wanted to
move away from a relationship of "aid donor and aid recipient"
to one of investment and trade.
Kikwete told the forum that with Obama and senior officials
encouraging the business community "to take Africa seriously, I
think this time we will make it."
More than 90 U.S. companies participated in the forum, part
of a three-day summit which has brought almost 50 African
leaders to the U.S. capital, including Chevron Corp,
Citigroup Inc, Ford Motor Co, Lockheed Martin Corp
, Marriott International Inc and Morgan Stanley
.
Many already have a foothold in the region, which is
expected to have a larger work force than China or India by 2040
and boasts the world's fastest-growing middle class, supporting
demand for consumable goods.
WORKING AS PARTNERS
The Coca-Cola Co said it would invest $5 billion with
African bottling partners in new manufacturing lines and
equipment, as well as safe water access programs, over six
years, and the chief executive of IBM, Ginni Rometty,
said the IT giant would plow more than $2 billion into the
region over seven years.
Still, Aliko Dangote, the president of Nigeria's Dangote
Group, whose operations include cement making, flour milling and
sugar refining, said nothing works without adequate power.
Dangote signed an agreement to jointly invest $5 billion in
energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa with Blackstone Group
funds, also calling for the U.S. Export-Import Bank to
remain open to support African companies buying U.S. goods.
The World Bank, which committed $5 billion to support
electricity generation, estimates that one in three Africans, or
600 million people, lack access to electricity despite rapid
economic growth expected to top 5 percent in 2015 and 2016.
Obama took part in a discussion with CEOs and government
leaders at the event, also attended by U.S. Commerce Secretary
Penny Pritzker as well as former President Bill Clinton and
former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
"These deals and investments demonstrate that the time is
ripe to work together as partners, in a spirit of mutual
understanding and respect - to raise living standards in all of
our nations and to address the challenges that impede our
ability to develop closer economic bonds," Pritzker said.
African telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim encouraged U.S.
businesses to invest in Africa and make money but also said they
should "pay their taxes."
In the evening the African leaders joined Obama and his wife
Michelle at a lavish dinner at the White House, where the
president referred to his family ties to the continent.
"I stand before you as the President of the United States
and a proud American. I also stand before you as the son of a
man from Africa," Obama said to applause. "The blood of Africa
runs through our family, and so for us the bonds between our
countries, our continents, are deeply personal."
