* Over 700 million SIM cards in continent of 1 billion
* Most users have more than one SIM card
* Mobile penetration about half of current estimates
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura and Simon Akam
JOHANNESBURG/FREETOWN, Jan 31 While mobile phone
usage has exploded across Africa over the last decade,
transforming daily life and commerce for millions, it's a
revolution that has left behind perhaps two thirds of its
people.
Poor or no reception outside the towns helps explain why the
continent's mobile penetration, in terms of the percentage of
the population using the service, is far lower than previously
thought, and the cost of providing that service to impoverished,
sparsely populated areas remains prohibitive.
In rural Sierra Leone, a country where GDP per capita is
less than $400 a year, money doesn't grow on trees, but mobile
reception can, says street trader Abass Bangura in Freetown, the
West African country's capital.
In parts of Tonkolili, a district in the centre of the
country, or Kailahun to the east, it's the only way you can get
reception, he said.
"You climb stick, like mango tree, before you have network,"
he said.
In South Sudan, the world's newest state, it's a similar
story. Less than a year old, the country already has five mobile
operators, and its capital, Juba, is teeming with giant
billboards advertising mobile phones, but go just a few
kilometres beyond a handful of fast-growing towns, and cell
phones become useless.
Multiple SIM cards help users navigate patchy network
coverage and take advantage of price promotions from rival
operators.
That is typical of much of the continent.
With a population of just over a billion people, Africa has
over 700 million SIM cards, but with most users owning at least
two cards, penetration is only about 33 percent, according to a
study released in November by industry research firm Wireless
Intelligence.
"If we look at the fact that the rural population of Africa
is about 60-70 percent of the population, and if we look at the
degree of penetration into the rural market, it's very, very
low," said Spiwe Chireka of advisory firm IDC.
In Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, there are more
than enough SIM cards for everyone, but penetration is only 61
percent, according to a 2012 study by research firm Informa.
The average mobile phone user in Nigeria owns an average of
2.39 SIM cards. Globally, only Indonesia is higher, with an
average of 2.62 SIM cards per user.
Even in Africa's biggest economy, South Africa, SIM numbers
comfortably exceed the population, but given the number of
people using multiple devices, actual population penetration is
closer to 80 percent, says market leader Vodacom.
"You've got a lot of people buying SIMs, but maybe not
enough phones to put it in," said Olayemi Jinadu, an executive
with the Sierra Leone arm of Indian telco Bharti Airtel
.
COST VERSUS BENEFIT
The unserved rural millions could represent another growth
opportunity for Africa-focused telcos like South Africa's MTN
Group, Bharti Airtel and Kuwait's Zain, but
first they have to figure out a cost-effective way to push into
sub-Saharan Africa's remote corners.
"There's great potential, but the big concern for us is
operational costs," said Andre Claasson, chief operating officer
at Zain South Sudan.
In rural Africa, the cost of running a network tower often
exceeds the revenue it reaps. Fuel is typically about 40 percent
of a tower's operating cost, and in remote areas companies burn
more diesel by bringing fuel to towers than is used powering
them.
Although roughly 73 percent of Africa's land has cell phone
coverage, according to market research firm IDC, that still
leaves vast tracts of rural Africa without network access.
Africa has 170,000 mobile towers now and needs another
60,000, according to tower company IHS Group, which at an
average $200,000 each means an outlay of $12 billion.
"If you are an operator asked to spend $200,000 to build a
site and another $2,000 a month to run it in an area with 500
people herding cows, it doesn't make sense," said Issam Darwish,
IHS's chief executive.
Average revenue per user is also low. It can vary between $1
and $10 per month, much lower than in developed markets such as
the United States, which delivered ARPU of $51 in 2012 or
Britain, $27.
Bharti, sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest telecom group,
says it makes $6.40 per user in Africa, which is higher than its
home Indian market, where it makes only $3.30 a month, but the
cost of operating in Africa is much higher and there isn't a
comparable middle class ready and able to spend more.
"You either have a handful of people in the affluent part of
the society or you have lots of people who can't afford the
services," its Chairman Sunil Mittal said last
year.
Operators can save money by sharing towers, but even then,
some sites will never make sense without government subsidies,
analysts say.
African expansion has not been cheap for telcos. Over the
past five years, mobile operators have spent a combined $16.5
billion on capital expenditure in the key markets of South
Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal and Ghana, according to Wireless
Intelligence.
Bharti has earmarked $1.5 billion for capex this year, while
fourth-placed France Telecom is spending $9.3 billion
between 2010 and 2015.
Spare cash is increasingly rare for debt-strapped European
telecoms operators, which are cutting their dividends to cope
with falling revenues and network upgrade costs in their home
markets.
Some African regulators have set up funds to promote
coverage, to which operators are expected to contribute.
In Sierra Leone, the Universal Access Development Fund
(UADF) is yet to subsidise the cost of putting up a single mast,
though it has been active for several years. The regulator
complains networks do not contribute the fees they should.
"If we can't subsidise, they'll never erect towers there,"
said Bashir Kamara, Project Manager at UADF.