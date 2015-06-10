* African textiles industry can reach $4 bln by 2025
* U.S. expected to extend trade deal by 10 years
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 10 Africa's textile and apparel
exports to the United States could quadruple to $4 billion over
the next decade through an extended duty-free trade treaty, a
U.S. official said on Wednesday.
The trade program known as the African Growth and
Opportunities Act (AGOA), currently before American lawmakers,
provides eligible sub-Saharan countries duty-free access to the
world's top apparel market, giving Africa a competitive edge
over suppliers such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.
The U.S. administration has already called for Congress to
renew the program well ahead of its expiry date of Sept. 30,
2015. The program, in which about 40 African countries are
eligible to take part, could be extended another 10 years.
"Ten years is a game-changer," said Gail Strickler,
assistant United States trade representative for textiles and
apparel, adding the extension could be passed "imminently".
"Africa should be able to quadruple its exports, literally
without a lot of trouble, creating another 500,000 new jobs."
Established in 2000, AGOA has already been renewed past its
original 2008 expiry date.
Last year, U.S. clothing imports from sub-Saharan countries
reached $986 million, up nearly six percent from 2013, as
countries such as Lesotho, Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania
participated in the program.
Analysts said Africa had lower labour costs and abundant raw
materials, such as top-quality cotton from Uganda, but congested
ports, a poor road network, lack of skills and old technology
were a hindrance.
"While the costs may be rising in Asia, they are still way
more competitive than Africa, especially on productivity,
quality and product range," said Joseph Nyagari, an official at
the Nairobi-based African Cotton and Textile Industries
Federation.
African officials and Asian firms with factories in Africa
welcomed AGOA's extension, saying investment would follow.
Kelebone Leisanyane, chief executive of the Lesotho National
Development Corporation, said the land-locked southern African
nation, a top exporter under AGOA, plans two new fabric mills.
"I think for Lesotho AGOA is critical and its renewal means
the survival of many families, with around 35,000 workers in the
apparel and textile industry," he told Reuters.
Taiwanese firm New Wide Garment, which has six factories in
Kenya and one each in Lesotho and Ethiopia, also aims to expand.
"Now with a ten-year extension it means most of the
investors will jump into Africa. We intend expanding more in
Africa," Heman Boodia, its Africa vice president told Reuters.
(Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Larry King)