JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 The African
Development Bank (AfDB) is looking into ways of providing trade
finance to firms doing business with Europe, where an interbank
credit squeeze has driven up the cost of funding, chief
economist Mthuli Ncube said on Tuesday.
In ominous signs for Africa of a repeat of one aspect of the
2008 credit crisis, Ncube said some European banks were no
longer willing to lend to firms trading with the poorest
continent, threatening its economic growth.
"With the crunch in Europe the cost is creeping up and the
willingness of the banks to extend the credit in the first place
is also an issue," he told Reuters in an interview.
"Trade finance is an area where we will intervene more
visibly. It's something that we have not done a lot in the past,
but that is going to change."
