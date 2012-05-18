* Main challenge is harmonising rules of origin
* Economic competitiveness of member states an issue
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, May 18 Plans to create a 26-nation free
trade area by integrating three existing African trade blocs by
July 2014 are on track and the only major sticking point is
likely to be harmonising rules of origin, the three blocs said
on Friday.
The East African Community (EAC), the Common Market for
Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the Southern African
Development Community (SADC) aim to create a free market of 525
million people with an output of $1 trillion when they unite.
Although African economies are growing fast - second only to
Asia - the continent has attracted criticism over its slow pace
of integration, a delay that is seen as driving up the cost of
doing business.
Sindiso Ngwenya, secretary general of COMESA, said tough
negotiations on rules aimed at making cross-border trade easy
for firms and small traders lie ahead.
"The major challenge for the tripartite FTA negotiations will
be rules of origin. Whereas COMESA and EAC have identical rules
of origin, SADC has got different rules of origin so we have to
engage with them," Ngwenya said.
The World Bank said in a report in February that red tape
and trade barriers were costing Africa billions of dollars and
depriving the region of new sources of economic growth.
Ngwenya however said the process would move quickly because
of the experience gained in building the existing trade blocs.
"For us there is nothing new in this FTA (free trade area)
because it is something that is already there," Ngwenya said.
"The timetable agreed upon is not only realistic but also
feasible. Some of us can even argue that we could even move the
process faster in terms of launching that FTA."
Many of the countries in the three blocs are members of more
than one trade area. Zambia is a member of SADC and COMESA for
example, while Kenya has membership in EAC and COMESA.
"That is the beauty. We have now turned multiple membership
that was termed as waste and duplication into an opportunity,"
Ngwenya said.
He said that South Sudan, which attained independence from
Sudan last year, was expected to join the free trade area,
taking the total number of states to 27 or half of Africa.
AFRICAN MULTINATIONALS
Once the integration process was complete, Ngwenya said he
expected to see more multinational companies created. He cited
the example of Bidco, a Kenyan edible oils and soap
manufacturer, which through COMESA, has operations in 15
nations.
"They (firms like Bidco) have moved away from being national
champions to regional champions and ultimately, they will become
multinational companies," he said.
Richard Sezibera, EAC secretary general, said regional
integration had led to a doubling in trade among EAC states
after its member states entered a customs union in 2005.
Joao Samuel Caholo, deputy executive secretary at SADC, said
the key issue was to improve infrastructure and manufacturing.
He said trade among SADC nations grew 18 percent last year.
However, without South Africa, the region's most economically
competitive state, the growth rate was 4-6 percent, exposing a
lack of competitiveness among the other members.
The European Union has pledged 400 million euros for
projects in the blocs.
"The issue is not non-tariff barriers, the issue is the
non-competitiveness of our economies... As a region we want to
tackle the issue of a lack of competitiveness," Caholo said.
(Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Osborn)