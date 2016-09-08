DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 8 The East African Community
trade bloc will delay signing a trade agreement with the
European Union, originally set for Oct.1, Tanzanian President
John Magufuli said on Thursday.
"We have given ourselves three months to discuss further the
signing of the EPA agreement and we will meet in January 2017
over this issue," Magufuli, who is also the East African
Community chairman, said at a meeting of fellow heads of state
in Dar es Salaam
"We appeal to the EU not to punish Kenya by denying it
access to the European market," he added.
Kenya stands to lose the most without the agreement. Other
member states - including Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda - would
continue getting duty- and quota-free access under EU's
Everything But Arms initiative, since they are classified as
least developed countries.
