LONDON, June 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At least 17
million women and girls in Africa collect water every day, which
increases their risk of sexual abuse, disease and dropping out
of school, a study published on Wednesday has found.
It is one of the first studies to calculate how many women
and children were responsible for water collection in Africa,
the researchers said.
Using datasets from the World Bank, the U.N. children's
agency UNICEF, and the U.S. Agency for International
Development, researchers found that around 3 million children
and 14 million women collect water in sub-Saharan Africa.
"The absolute number of adult females affected by this
practice was a shock to me," Jay Graham, lead author of the
study, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I knew it would be large... but I didn't realise it would
be that high," added Graham, who is professor at the Milken
Institute School of Public Health at The George Washington
University.
The daily practice causes musculoskeletal damage, soft
tissue damage and can lead to early arthritis, Graham said.
People also have to contend with water-borne diseases like
schistosomiasis, an infection caused by parasitic worms living
in fresh water, he said.
Across all 24 countries examined, including Sierra Leone,
Malawi and Niger, more girls were tasked with water collection
than boys. Women were also the primary water collector in all
countries.
Children are pulled out of school for the daily task, and
many women cannot earn an income because of the time and energy
it takes to collect water, Graham said.
Since they often need to walk long distances to find water,
women and children are also at a higher risk of sexual abuse, he
added.
In a statement issued last month, the Human Rights
Commission of Sierra Leone said drought was putting even more
pressure on children to find water.
"Children, particularly girls, are out in the street very
late at night or as early as 4a.m. in search of water," the
statement read.
"This heightens their vulnerability and contributes to
increase in teenage pregnancy, child labour, high rates of
school drop outs, and poor school performance," it said.
Demand for water is expected to increase by 2050 as the
world's population is forecast to grow by one-third to more than
9 billion, according to the United Nations.
As climate change strengthens, drought is becoming more
frequent and severe in southern Africa, and that - combined with
this year's El Nino phenomenon - is taking a heavy toll on rural
lives and economies.
"With climate change, it's going to be more of an uphill
battle," said Graham. "If there's focused attention on it and
resources, we can improve upon the situation but I do think it's
going to become more difficult."
But it also crucial to address gender inequality and to
recognise the unpaid labour that women do across the globe, he
said, which he believes is the underlying issue.
"There is a need to address cultural values and really
shifting the belief that women and men are equal too."
