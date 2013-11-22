Nov 22 Africa Hydrocarbons Inc :
* A status report on operations of the bhn-1 well in Tunisia
* Co has a 47.5% working interest in bhn-1 exploration well on
the bouhajla
permit in northeastern Tunisia
* Attempts were made to inject acid into abiod formation to
clean up near
wellbore zone;injections could not be completed
* Wellbore will now be suspended while awaiting arrival of
wellbore imaging
equipment into country,which is expected within 30 days
* Says operational issues regarding the completion will delay
the evaluation of
bhn-1
* Perforation of wellbore was ineffective
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage