By James Macharia
NAIROBI, April 17 The possible trial of Kenyan
politicians for election violence is the biggest threat for a
repeat of unrest at next year's vote, the country's electoral
head said, hoping reforms and new technology will ease a
"pressure cooker" of tensions.
Next March's election will be the first since a disputed
poll in 2007 that triggered a politically-fuelled ethnic
slaughter in which more than 1,220 people were killed.
Any trouble in Kenya could hit investment, trade and
transport in the east African economic powerhouse's land-locked
neighbours, especially Rwanda and Uganda, which rely on Mombasa
port for imports of food, consumer goods and fuel.
"As we move towards the election, it will become a pressure
cooker," said Ahmed Isaack Hassan, head of the Independent
Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that will oversee the
vote.
"The issue of the International Criminal Court (ICC) process
may bring some tensions. This is the only thing which stands
out, we have to wait and see how it will impact the elections."
Leading presidential contenders Uhuru Kenyatta, the former
finance minister and son of Kenya's founder president, and
William Ruto a former higher education minister, face charges of
directing ethnic mobs to murder after the 2007 election, along
with other crimes against humanity.
The charges against Kenyatta, Ruto and two others have
shaken a country where the political elite was once seen as
almost above the law, and there is concern that, if the
presidential hopefuls stand trial and are blocked from running
for office, it may trigger fresh violence.
In January, the ICC ordered Kenyatta, Ruto, radio presenter
Joshua arap Sang and the head of the civil service, Francis
Muthaura, to stand trial for instigating the violence. The four
deny the charges and have appealed the ICC's right to try them.
BACK FROM THE ABYSS
Kenyatta and Ruto have forged an alliance against Prime
Minister Raila Odinga, who leads in the race according to
pollsters, to replace outgoing President Mwai Kibaki.
Asked if ethnic enmity which spurred the fighting after the
last polls had eased somewhat since 2007, Hassan said:
"Tribalism is a cancer ... it took us to the brink of civil war,
but we came back from the abyss. I hope we learnt the lessons."
A recurrence of election violence could deliver another
economic blow to Kenya where the unrest slowed economic growth
to 1.5 percent in 2007/8 from 7.0 percent in 2007. Tourism
income fell 19.4 percent after a record year as wary travellers
stayed away.
Speaking at the Reuters Africa Investment Summit, Hassan
said judicial and electoral reforms included in a new
constitution adopted in 2010 and new technology should deliver a
fair election that would avoid the cycle of bloodletting.
Under a new system, the tally of ballots for a presidential
candidate, cast at thousands of polling stations across the
country of about 40 million, will be transmitted electronically
to a national counting centre and broadcast live on television.
Previous elections have suffered from claims that votes were
interfered with while being transported from polling stations to
regional tallying centres.
POSTER BOYS
The new system, which cost $1 million to install, uses the
3G data network used by mobile phone companies and was first
tried in a 2010 referendum to ratify the constitution.
Kenya will also switch to an electronic register of voters
after ballot boxes at the 2007 elections were found to contain
the votes of people who had not registered and even some who
were dead.
"Technology can enhance confidence in the results. We are
the first country in Africa to use the transmission of ballots
counted real-time, live," said Hassan, who won praise for using
technology for the referendum, earning the 42-year-old lawyer
the president and parliament's nod for the IEBC job.
"This way, by prime time news, people will know the results
and go to bed knowing who won and this will help ease tensions."
In 2007, the tallying of presidential ballots was delayed
for days, raising suspicions of ballot rigging.
Hassan said, under the new constitution, he and other
electoral officers could be personally liable for any electoral
malpractice, something that should diminish the suspicions of
bias levelled at of his disgraced predecessor who was blamed for
bungling the 2007 vote.
Having led an African Union team to oversee last year's
Nigerian elections, cited by observers as the fairest in
decades, Hassan said Kenya had to up its game.
"Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Kenya were the poster boys for bad
elections in Africa. Nigeria showed it can do better, and now
it's our turn."
