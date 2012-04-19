(For more news from the Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click
here)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, April 19 Citibank is working on a
number of mandates to issue Eurobonds for Nigerian banks as the
banking sector recovers from financial turmoil, its country
officer told Reuters on Thursday.
Speaking to the Reuters Africa Investment Summit, Emeka
Emuwa said banks in Africa's second-biggest economy had
stabilised after a financial crisis that led to a $4 billion
bailout of nine lenders in 2009 and several mergers in 2011.
He said that some of the banks were looking to tap
international debt markets to issue bonds in order to support
their businesses and continue to grow.
"Over the last year or two, we've seen a number of mergers,
we have seen the banking sector stabilise, and post this
stabilisation, I expect to see a number of banks to go out to
raise capital," Emuwa told Reuters in an interview.
"We will be working with a number of banks raising capital
in international markets ... primarily Eurobonds" he said,
declining to name a specific deal.
Nigerian lender First Bank on Wednesday said it had
appointed Citi and Goldman Sachs to manage the sale of
its $500 million Eurobond. Emuwa confirmed the appointment but
declined to give any further details.
United Bank for Africa has also announced plans to
issue a $500 million Eurobond in the third quarter of 2012 while
another mid-tier lender Diamond Bank has said it
will seek approval to raise $200 million in bond issues.
Emuwa said he expected the power and electricity companies
to follow the banks to tap foreign debt markets to raise capital
with ongoing reforms aimed at opening up the sector and the huge
amounts of capital needed.
Nigeria is reforming its ailing power sector but has missed
its deadline to sell government-owned assets several times.
He said Citi, which already had operations in 16 countries
across Africa, was looking to deepen its presence across the
continent and expand into a number of key countries to tap into
a growing consumer market in the region.
Citi is in the process of obtaining a mobile banking licence
in Nigeria to roll out electronic platforms to be able to reach
a wider consumer segment, Emuwa said.
First Bank, United Bank for Africa and
Stanbic currently have such licenses.
"We are researching into that space ... I believe it's where
the future opportunities lie," he said.
