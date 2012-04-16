(For other news from the Reuters Africa Investment Summit,

* Minister forces miners to turn over stakes to locals
* Says can't have "islands of prosperity, seas of poverty"
* Touted as successor to 88-year-old Mugabe
By MacDonald Dzirutwe and David Dolan
HARARE/JOHANNESBURG, April 16 Nicknamed "Tyson",
Zimbabwe Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere doesn't shrink
from a fight when it comes to taking on foreign companies that
own mineral rights in his country.
"Somebody has to get them to understand the message," the
man who has forced global miners to give up majority stakes in
their Zimbabwe operations, told the Reuters Africa Investment
Summit in Johannesburg on Monday.
"You can't continue with that old mentality of islands of
prosperity and seas of poverty, it just can't work any more.
When we talk to these companies, we are not being malicious or
cruel, we are making them see the reality," said Kasukuwere, who
takes his nickname from the U.S. heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.
Critics accuse the former officer in Zimbabwe's feared
Central Intelligence Organisation of acting outside the law in
forcing foreign companies to comply.
Some say President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party is using
the empowerment drive to squeeze money out of foreign firms to
finance its election campaign.
"Tyson's" opponents also are suspicious of his leadership
role in the ZANU-PF youth wing blamed by many for violence that
has marred Zimbabwe elections over the last 12 years.
Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the rival Movement for
Democratic Change (MDC), who works uneasily with Mugabe, has
been critical of the way the empowerment drive is implemented.
He says the campaign is driven by the upcoming elections and
is scaring investors away.
RISING STAR
But the burly, 41-year-old Kasukuwere, the youngest minister
in the MDC-ZANU-PF coalition cabinet, is seen as a rising star
in his party.
He often is touted as a potential successor to Mugabe, 88,
though for the moment he brushes such talk aside.
"I have been asked by my president to serve as a minister. I
am quite happy with this position," he said. "I don't have an
ambition to go beyond my call of duty right now."
What that means in practice is taking on some very powerful
players in the world of global mining.
Last month he forced Impala Platinum, the world's
second-largest platinum producer, to transfer 51 percent of its
stake in its Zimplats operation to locals, ending
months of wrangling between Implats and Harare.
That has emboldened him to pursue other mines, including
Anglo American Platinum, which is developing Unki mine
in central Zimbabwe, to comply with the empowerment law.
His reputation for being tough on foreign firms was
burnished by a public spat with Implats CEO David
Brown, which dragged on for months.
"The problem with Brown is that he talks too much. We are
sick and tired of his delaying tactics," he told Reuters in
February, a month before Implats bowed to Zimbabwe's pressure.
He also says the empowerment drive strikes a personal note,
saying he faced racism in building one of his early business
ventures, oil importer ComOil.
"I know what it means for a young black business person to
go into business and during the times I did, the financial
institutions were controlled by colonial institutions," he told
the Summit at Reuters offices in Johannesburg.
"If they gave you a loan to buy a truck, the following day,
they will come and repossess because you would have failed to
honour your obligations by one day."
Unlike the stiff image conveyed by most senior officials in
his party, Kasukuwere is tech-savvy, trending on social network
site Twitter and maintaining his own homepage.
He easily took questions from participants in a Reuters
chatroom for financial clients, and used jokes to deflect
questions about Mugabe's succession plans.
He said he also has a business in South Africa, but declined
to give further details citing concern about international
sanctions against leaders in ZANU-PF for suspected human rights
violations.
He is a farmer, having benefited from Mugabe's seizures of
white-owned commercial farms, and owns a freight business. All
of his businesses are said to have flourished since becoming a
politician.
