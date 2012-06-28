JERUSALEM, June 28 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments said on Thursday chief
executive Izzy Cohen was to step down after four years in the
job.
Africa Israel, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, did not give a reason for Cohen's resignation, adding it
"did not involve circumstances that must be made known to the
company's shareholders".
Leviev has nominated Avraham Novogrocki, CEO of subsidiary
Africa-Israel Industries Ltd, as the new CEO of the company, the
company said.
Under Cohen's tenure, Africa Israel was hit hard by the real
estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe.
The company ultimately defaulted on a series of bonds in 2010,
forcing it to restructure about $2 billion debt.
Net outstanding debt in the first quarter fell to 3.4
billion shekels ($905 million), from 3.9 billion at the end of
2011, largely due to buying back some of its bonds.
Africa Israel shares were down 2.8 percent at midday.
Africa Israel owns 71 percent of AFI Development,
a Russia-focused real estate company.
($1 = 3.7588 shekels)
(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Steven Scheer and Dan
Lalor)