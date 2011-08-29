* Q2 net profit 32 mln shekels vs 242 mln shekel loss

* Revenue up 37 pct to 1.7 bln shekels

* To post pretax gain of 60 mln shekels in Q3

TEL AVIV, Aug 29 Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments posted a net profit in the second quarter and expects to continue the trend with a capital gain after its AFI Development unit acquired retail rights in Moscow.

The company posted a secong quarter net profit of 32 million shekels ($8.9 million) compared with a loss of 242 million shekels a year ago when a financing gain from a debt restructuring helped it to a profit of 1.2 billion shekels.

Revenue in the quarter increased 37 percent to 1.7 billion shekels.

Africa Israel posted growth and higher profitability in the operations of all of its subsidiaries in the second quarter, Chief Executive Izzy Cohen said in a statement.

"As part of its business strategy, Africa Israel continues to focus on increasing its cash reserves while boosting income mainly from AFIMall, which is expected to be its leading income-yielding asset in the coming years," he said.

For the third quarter Africa Israel said it expects to record a pretax gain of 60 million shekels after its subsdiairy AFI Development acquired the rights of the city of Moscow in its AFIMall project.

Africa Israel, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe and defaulted on a series of bonds. It restructured some $2 billion of its debt, a move that was reflected for the first time in the second quarter of 2010. As a result of this arrangement Africa Israel booked a financing gain of 1.45 billion shekels in that quarter.

Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels, and infrastructure. It owns 71 percent of AFI Development (AFIDLq.L), a Russia-focused real estate company. ($1=3.60 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)