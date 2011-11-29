TEL AVIV Nov 29 Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments posted sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in rental income and the sale of a mall in Prague and a building in the United States.

It said on Tuesday it earned 148 million shekels ($39 million) in the third quarter, up from 1 million a year earlier.

The company also benefited from a rise in the value of properties in Russia, especially AFIMall in Moscow.

Quarterly revenue jumped 75 percent to 2.4 billion shekels.

"Management of the parent company and its subsidiaries continue to focus resources on upgrading and developing projects in Israel, Russia and Eastern Europe, along with starting several new projects for income-producing assets that have financing from banks in Israel and abroad," Chief Executive Officer Izzy Cohen said.

Africa Israel, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe.

The company ultimately defaulted on a series of bonds and last year restructured some $2 billion of its debt.

Cohen said that since the start of 2011 the company has reduced its debt by redeeming early and buying back 1.2 billion shekels of its bonds.

Africa Israel is coping now with uncertainty pervading Israeli and global markets but has at its disposal a positive cash flow, a stable capital structure and an improved debt position, he said.

This will enable the company to continue its real estate development and construction activities, Cohen added.

Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and infrastructure. It owns 71 percent of AFI Development , a Russia-focused real estate company. ($1 = 3.78 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)