TEL AVIV Nov 29 Israeli real estate
developer Africa Israel Investments posted sharply
higher quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in rental
income and the sale of a mall in Prague and a building in the
United States.
It said on Tuesday it earned 148 million shekels ($39
million) in the third quarter, up from 1 million a year earlier.
The company also benefited from a rise in the value of
properties in Russia, especially AFIMall in Moscow.
Quarterly revenue jumped 75 percent to 2.4 billion shekels.
"Management of the parent company and its subsidiaries
continue to focus resources on upgrading and developing projects
in Israel, Russia and Eastern Europe, along with starting
several new projects for income-producing assets that have
financing from banks in Israel and abroad," Chief Executive
Officer Izzy Cohen said.
Africa Israel, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United
States, Russia and eastern Europe.
The company ultimately defaulted on a series of bonds and
last year restructured some $2 billion of its debt.
Cohen said that since the start of 2011 the company has
reduced its debt by redeeming early and buying back 1.2 billion
shekels of its bonds.
Africa Israel is coping now with uncertainty pervading
Israeli and global markets but has at its disposal a positive
cash flow, a stable capital structure and an improved debt
position, he said.
This will enable the company to continue its real estate
development and construction activities, Cohen added.
Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and
infrastructure. It owns 71 percent of AFI Development
, a Russia-focused real estate company.
($1 = 3.78 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)