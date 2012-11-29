TEL AVIV Nov 29 Israeli real estate developer Africa Israel Investments moved to a loss in the third quarter due to financing expenses and a loss at its Russian subsidiary in the wake of a strengthening of the rouble against the dollar.

The company said on Thursday it lost 181 million shekels ($47.4 million) in the quarter compared with a profit of 148 million shekels a year earlier.

Africa Israel owns nearly 65 percent of AFI Development , a Russia-focused real estate company. AFI lost about 140 million shekels in the quarter due to a 5.8 percent appreciation in the rouble against the dollar.

Africa Israel's profit from rent and operation of properties rose in the quarter to 140 million shekels from 113 million.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United States, Russia and eastern Europe.

The company ultimately defaulted on a series of bonds and in 2010 restructured some $2 billion of its debt.

Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and infrastructure.