TEL AVIV Nov 29 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments moved to a loss in the
third quarter due to financing expenses and a loss at its
Russian subsidiary in the wake of a strengthening of the rouble
against the dollar.
The company said on Thursday it lost 181 million shekels
($47.4 million) in the quarter compared with a profit of 148
million shekels a year earlier.
Africa Israel owns nearly 65 percent of AFI Development
, a Russia-focused real estate company. AFI lost about
140 million shekels in the quarter due to a 5.8 percent
appreciation in the rouble against the dollar.
Africa Israel's profit from rent and operation of properties
rose in the quarter to 140 million shekels from 113 million.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the United
States, Russia and eastern Europe.
The company ultimately defaulted on a series of bonds and in
2010 restructured some $2 billion of its debt.
Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and
infrastructure.