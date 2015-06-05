JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South African lender African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) has applied for protection from creditors after failing to pay more than 447 million rand ($35.6 million) in loan guarantees, it said on Friday.

Abil crumbled under a mountain of bad debt in August, forcing the government to appoint external administrators to oversee the restructuring of its banking business, African Bank Ltd.

The restructuring of African Bank, which includes carving out a "good bank" using healthy assets worth 26 billion rand, would not be affected by the business rescue of its parent.

Business rescue, similar to chapter 11 in the United States, allows a financially distressed company to temporarily delay creditors' claims against it or its assets.

Abil, whose furniture arm Ellerine Furnishers is already under business rescue, also operates an insurance business called Standard General Insurance.

The company had issued guarantees to Barclays Africa , FirstRand, Investec and Standard Bank on the 550 million rand loans granted to Ellerine. Some of the money was paid in the unwinding of Ellerine.

Abil said it had hoped to settle the remaining 447 million rand from the sale of its insurance arm but no buyers had come forward when creditors started to demand their money back.

"The company did not have access to cash to pay the creditors," it said in a statement, adding that it had decided to launch a business rescue process.

