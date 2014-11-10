JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 Creditors of the Ellerine furniture business of failed South African lender Abil overwhelmingly voted on Monday for a gradual wind-down of the company, avoiding an immediate liquidation.

Around 99 percent of the votes cast by creditors at a meeting were in favour of "business rescue", a plan that will see the company wound down over the next few months, Ellerine's administrator, Leslie Matuson, said. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)