BRIEF-Modern Land China Co says group contracted sales in March amounted to about RMB1,504.61 mln
* In MARCH 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,504.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, March 10 South Africa's failed African Bank, which is under administration after racking up huge amounts of bad debt, will now list the healthy portion of its loan book in early 2016, Treasury official Roy Havemann said on Tuesday.
The bank's healthy assets or "good bank", were initially scheduled to list on the Johannesburg bourse this year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)
MADRID, April 3 The chief executive of Spain's Banco Popular, Pedro Larena, will step down after he was sidelined by the recent hiring of another executive, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.