CAPE TOWN, March 10 South Africa's failed African Bank, which is under administration after racking up huge amounts of bad debt, will now list the healthy portion of its loan book in early 2016, Treasury official Roy Havemann said on Tuesday.

The bank's healthy assets or "good bank", were initially scheduled to list on the Johannesburg bourse this year. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)