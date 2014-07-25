July 25 African Barrick :
* Q2 gold production of 178,206 ounces, 8 percent higher
than last quarter
* H1 gold production of 346,581 ounces, up 13 percent than
h1 2013
* H1 revenue of $446 million, 9 percent below h1 2013,
* H1 net earnings of $41 million impacted by higher non cash
tax charge during q2
* H1 EBITDA of $132 million, 1 percent higher than h1 2013,
due to lower cash costs
* Revising production guidance upwards for the year to in
excess of 700,000 ounces
* At north Mara, expect head grade to drop in the second
half of the year
* Maintain guidance for cash costs of us$740 to us$790 per
ounce, all-in sustaining costs of us$1,100 to us$1,175 per ounce
sold, targeting the bottom of both these ranges
