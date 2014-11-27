Nov 27 Acacia Mining Plc :
* Company's name changed to Acacia Mining from African
Barrick Gold Plc
* Approved the definitive feasibility study into developing
an underground operation at the Gokona pit at North Mara
* First ore anticipated in H1 2015, Gokona pit and will
require total pre-production capital expenditure of $37 million
* Underground project at gokona pit is expected to produce
450,000 ounces over a five year life of mine, with all in
sustaining costs of under $750 per ounce
* Entered into an earn-in deal with sarama resources ltd
whereby acacia can earn an interest of up to 70 percent
* Expenditure of up to $14 million in staged payments over a
four year period at Sarama's highly prospective South Houndé
project in Burkina Faso
