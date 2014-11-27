Nov 27 Acacia Mining Plc :

* Company's name changed to Acacia Mining from African Barrick Gold Plc

* Approved the definitive feasibility study into developing an underground operation at the Gokona pit at North Mara

* First ore anticipated in H1 2015, Gokona pit and will require total pre-production capital expenditure of $37 million

* Underground project at gokona pit is expected to produce 450,000 ounces over a five year life of mine, with all in sustaining costs of under $750 per ounce

* Entered into an earn-in deal with sarama resources ltd whereby acacia can earn an interest of up to 70 percent

* Expenditure of up to $14 million in staged payments over a four year period at Sarama's highly prospective South Houndé project in Burkina Faso