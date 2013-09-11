LONDON, Sept 11 Tanzania-focused miner African
Barrick Gold said its chief operating officer Marco
Zolezzi had resigned with immediate effect, less than a month
after its former chief executive also left.
The company, whose poor performance meant it was under
pressure even before a gold price rout began in April, said on
Wednesday that new chief executive Brad Gordon, now three weeks
into the job, would take on the COO's responsibilities.
Zolezzi had been at the company since 2010.
Illegal mining, power generation problems and strikes forced
African Barrick to warn in February that output would shrink for
a fifth straight year. The company recently concluded an
operational review in the wake of a failed attempt by its parent
company Barrick Gold to sell it.