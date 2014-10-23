Oct 23 African Barrick Gold Plc
reported a 17 percent jump in third-quarter core profit as it
sold more gold than a year earlier and costs fell.
Core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), rose to $75.8 million
from $64.8 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to $240.9
million from $220 million a year earlier.
African Barrick said gold production rose 16 percent to
190,986 ounces, with gold sales rising 11 percent.
Cash costs fell 7 percent to $679 per ounce during the
period.
The FTSE 250 company, which operates primarily in Tanzania,
reiterated its full-year production forecast of more than
700,000 ounces of gold.
The company, which is in the midst of a massive cost-cutting
drive, said it remained on track to exceed planned cost savings
of $185 million.
