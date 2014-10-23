* Sees full-year all-in sustaining costs at $1,100 per ounce
sold
* Third-quarter AISC falls 14 pct to $1,098 per ounce
* Third-quarter EBITDA rises 17 pct to $75.8 million
* Gold production up 16 pct to 190,986 ounces in third
quarter
* Cuts 500 jobs at Bulyanhulu mine in third quarter
Oct 23 African Barrick Gold Plc
tightened its costs target for the full year as it increased
output while also cutting jobs to beat the sharp drop in gold
prices.
The miner reported a fall in overall expenses for an eighth
successive quarter after it cut more than 500 jobs at its
flagship Bulyanhulu mine in Tanzania in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
African Barrick's stock was among the top percentage gainers
on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Thursday, rising as much
as 4.8 percent in early trading.
To beat shrinking gold prices, African Barrick has been
accelerating production at Bulyanhulu, the largest of its three
operating mines in Tanzania, by increasing its use of
technology.
Many gold and silver miners were forced to shelve new
projects and slash costs last year after prices of precious
metals fell to their lowest in a decade. Gold fell 28
percent and silver plunged 36 percent in 2013.
"By the end of next year we expect Bulyanhulu to produce
350,000 ounces at $900 per ounce," Chief Executive Bradley
Gordon told Reuters.
The mine, which produced 198,286 ounces of gold in 2013 at
an overall cost of $1,344 per ounce sold, now employs around
1,900 people, compared with 3,400 a year ago.
African Barrick, which reported a 17 percent jump in
third-quarter core profit, said it anticipates full-year costs
at the lower end of it target range of $1,100-$1,175 per ounce
sold.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) - a widely used measure that
includes production and exploration expenses - fell 14 percent
to $1,098 per ounce sold in the third quarter.
The company also reiterated it was on track to exceed
planned cost savings of $185 million this year.
"Every part of the business has been under review and we're
still seeing lots of opportunity (in terms of reducing costs
further), but mainly in the mining part of the business, the
actual physical mining cycle," Gordon said.
Job cuts at the corporate level have also helped African
Barrick reduce its cost base.
"The number of people in the business has reduced
significantly; the number of expats has gone from 550 down to
200 and we see that number going lower," Gordon said.
African Barrick, which operates primarily in Tanzania,
initiated an operational review last year after parent Barrick
Gold Corp's failed attempt to sell the business to a
Chinese buyer.
Core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), rose to $75.8 million
in the third quarter from $64.8 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $240.9 million.
African Barrick said gold production rose 16 percent to
190,986 ounces and reiterated its full-year target of more than
700,000 ounces of gold.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company were up 3.4 percent at 201.7
pence at 1136 GMT.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)