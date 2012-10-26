LONDON Oct 26 African Barrick Gold: * African barrick -expansion of the bulyanhulu upper east project

bringing total project reserves to 2 million ounces of gold * African barrick gold plc Q3 ebitda2 of US$83 million - net income of

US$29 million, with EPS of US7.1 cents * African barrick - attributable gold production1 of 147,786 ounces * African barrick - attributable gold production1 of 147,786 ounces in line

with Q1 and Q2 2012, but down 19% on Q3 2011 * African barrick - now believe FY production will be around 5-10% below bottom

of our previous range of 675,000 - 725,000 ounces