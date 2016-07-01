BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Bailed-out lender African Bank on Friday opened an offer to repurchase up to $500 million worth of bonds from its foreign currency-denominated bond holders, the South African bank said.
African Bank, a lender which was rescued and recapitalised by the central bank after its parent African Bank Investments Limited collapsed in 2014, said its aim was to reduce its interest expense with the tender offer, which will be open until July 13.
In April the bank was split into a "good" unit to attract new clients and Residual Debt Services to rake in old debts. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)