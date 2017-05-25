NAIROBI May 25 Traders expect the Kenyan
shilling to weaken next week, with increased oil importer demand
outweighing dollar inflows, while Tanzanian shilling is seen
remaining firm due to subdued demand for greenbacks.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling could weaken in the coming week
due to up pick in end month demand from oil importers as market
players eye a central bank monetary policy meeting on Monday,
traders said.
At 1342 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
103.25/45, compared with 103.30/50 at last Thursday's close.
"We have seen slight demand from oil importers... the market
is looking at Monday's meeting," said a trader from a commercial
bank.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to remain firm in
the coming days, helped by subdued demand for greenbacks from
importers.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,234/2,244 to the
dollar on Thursday, barely moved from 2,235/2,245 a week ago.
"The market has been very quiet over the past several
weeks... the shilling will likely remain stable in the same
levels next week," said a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa
Tanzania.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira is seen trading within a range
on both the black market and official interbank window as the
central bank continue to inject more dollars to boost liquidity
in the foreign exchange market.
The central bank has consistently intervened in the foreign
exchange market since February and has sold more than $4 billion
to various sectors of the economy, this has improved liquidity
and helped to ease pressure on the naira.
The naira was quoted at 379.07 per dollar at
the investor window on Thursday, according to the market
regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, while it traded flat at
380 to the dollar on the black market.
Commercial lenders were yet to put up a quote on the
official interbank market, but the naira closed at 305.90 a
dollar on Wednesday on the market.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is seen trading with a firming
tone as slumping demand from importers forces commercial banks
to trim their hard currency positions.
At 1001 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,600/3,610, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,620/3,630.
"As demand dries up we expect significant interbank driven
activity on the supply side," said a trader from a leading
commercial bank.
(Reporting by John Ndiso in Nairobi, Elias Biryabarema in
Kampala, Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala in Dar es Salaam and Oludare
Mayowa in Lagos; Compiled by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)