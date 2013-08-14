By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Aug 14 Iron ore mining group African
Minerals surprised the market on Wednesday with the
abrupt departure of both chief executive and chief financial
officer and said it was scrapping expansion plans to focus on
existing operations.
Its shares fell almost 15 percent despite what some analysts
said could prove a positive as the company concentrates on its
Sierra Leone mine, Tonkolili.
"From the onset it was clear that (Chief Executive
Keith)Calder's broader ambition was to grow African Minerals
into a diversified miner across West Africa in the near term,"
Jefferies analysts said in a note.
"Perhaps our greatest concern for African Minerals in recent
months was that the company would move too far and too fast into
M&A," they said.
Calder, in the job for just over a year, will be replaced
immediately by Bernard Pryor, a board director who had been a
senior executive at Anglo American and was a director of
Adastra Minerals until 2006, developing the Kolwezi deposit in
the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"(Pryor) shares the same view as the rest of the Board, that
African Minerals must first focus on consistent production and
lowering costs, and thereafter develop further growth,"
Executive Chairman Frank Timis said in a statement.
African Minerals hits its target export rate of 20 million
tonnes per year in June, and aims to maintain that rate
consistently throughout next year.
Chief Financial Officer Miguel Perry would be replaced by
Matthew Hird, formerly CFO at copper mining group Kazakhmys
, from Oct. 1, the company said.
African Minerals also said on Wednesday it had brought back
former chief executive Alan Watling as special adviser to the
chairman and the board on infrastructure.