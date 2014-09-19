Sept 19 African Minerals Ltd :

* Notes recent volatility in share price and in response to this provides following update

* Company does not expect there to be any material impact to project from planned four day curfew that government of Sierra Leone intends to apply over coming weekend

* Tonkolili iron ore project funding and operational update

* Company reiterates guidance of 16-18mtpa for full year 2014, with c1 cash costs in range $34-36/t