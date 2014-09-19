INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Sept 19 African Minerals Ltd :
* Notes recent volatility in share price and in response to this provides following update
* Company does not expect there to be any material impact to project from planned four day curfew that government of Sierra Leone intends to apply over coming weekend
* Tonkolili iron ore project funding and operational update
* Company reiterates guidance of 16-18mtpa for full year 2014, with c1 cash costs in range $34-36/t Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.