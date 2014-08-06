Aug 6 African Minerals Ltd said no cases of the Ebola virus disease have been suspected or confirmed at its sites in Sierra Leone and that it continued to operate in line with market guidance.

The London-listed miner said it was closely monitoring the outbreak of the disease and had undertaken measures that included access control, temperature monitoring, enhanced hygiene and travel restrictions.

The Ebola outbreak first began in February in the forests of Guinea. The toll there continues to rise, but the epicentre has since shifted to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.

African Minerals, which operates the Tonkolili iron ore project in Sierra Leone, said it was confident of its performance in August despite reaching the heights of the wet season.

The company also said it was focusing on cost saving initiatives and actively managing its working capital to deal with weak iron ore prices.

African Minerals shares rose as much as 8 percent to 50.75 pence on Wednesday morning, before giving up some of the gains, on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO) recorded 1,603 cases of Ebola in the West African outbreak and 887 deaths - giving a death rate of over 55 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)