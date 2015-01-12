LONDON Jan 12 African Minerals said on
Monday that its Chinese partner Shandong Iron and Steel
had agreed to release almost $13 million for their
troubled Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone, which will be
used to pay December salaries and taxes.
London-listed African Minerals, which owns a 75 percent
stake in Tonkolili, has been battered by higher costs related to
the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and a rout in iron ore prices
in the last year.
It was forced to shut down its operation in Sierra Leone in
late November for lack of working capital after failing to agree
with Shandong on the release of funds that were previously
earmarked for the next phase of expansion of Tonkolili.
The release of $12.96 million, a small slice of the funds
still held in a restricted bank account in Hong Kong, will allow
the company to make some urgent payments but its situation
remains critical.
"Negotiations continue between African Minerals and Shandong
regarding a funding solution. These discussions remain the
company's utmost priority and while the board continues to make
every effort to advance them, there can be no certainty of
future releases of funds," African Minerals said in a statement.
Shares in African Minerals, which has failed to make a
repayment that was due to lenders at the end of November on a
$250 million loan, lost 95 percent of their value last year
until they where suspended in November.
The company said operations will remain under care and
maintenance and its shares will remain suspended "while there
remains a fundamental uncertainty in the financial position of
the company."
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Michael Urquhart)