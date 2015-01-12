LONDON Jan 12 African Minerals said on Monday that its Chinese partner Shandong Iron and Steel had agreed to release almost $13 million for their troubled Tonkolili iron ore mine in Sierra Leone, which will be used to pay December salaries and taxes.

London-listed African Minerals, which owns a 75 percent stake in Tonkolili, has been battered by higher costs related to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and a rout in iron ore prices in the last year.

It was forced to shut down its operation in Sierra Leone in late November for lack of working capital after failing to agree with Shandong on the release of funds that were previously earmarked for the next phase of expansion of Tonkolili.

The release of $12.96 million, a small slice of the funds still held in a restricted bank account in Hong Kong, will allow the company to make some urgent payments but its situation remains critical.

"Negotiations continue between African Minerals and Shandong regarding a funding solution. These discussions remain the company's utmost priority and while the board continues to make every effort to advance them, there can be no certainty of future releases of funds," African Minerals said in a statement.

Shares in African Minerals, which has failed to make a repayment that was due to lenders at the end of November on a $250 million loan, lost 95 percent of their value last year until they where suspended in November.

The company said operations will remain under care and maintenance and its shares will remain suspended "while there remains a fundamental uncertainty in the financial position of the company." (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Michael Urquhart)