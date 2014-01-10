LONDON Jan 10 Africa-focused miner African Minerals said on Friday it exported 12.1 million tonnes of iron ore last year, in the middle of its revised guidance.

The iron ore miner said it sold 3.8 million tonnes of ore from its flagship Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone in the fourth quarter of 2013, up from 2.8 million the previous quarter.

African Minerals had previously forecast 13 to 15 million tonnes, but cut that target to 11-13 million tonnes last year after damage to two transport vessels caused a bottle neck at the port in Sierra Leone.

Bernie Pryor, chief executive of African Minerals said in the statement he remained confident "of achieving the 20 million tonnes per annum sustainable run rate as our ramp up continues in 2014."