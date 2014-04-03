LONDON, April 3 Sierra Leone-focused miner
African Minerals posted on Thursday annual core profit
of more than $200 million, compared to a loss the previous year,
as the miner continues to ramp up iron ore production.
The company said it was targeting sales of 16-18 million
tonnes with an expected average cash cost of $34-36 per tonne in
2014.
African Minerals is aiming to reach a stable production run
rate of 20 million tonnes sometime this year while reducing cash
costs to approximately $30 per tonne.
The miner posted earnings before tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of $203 million from revenue of $869
million for the year ended on Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Silvia Antonioli)