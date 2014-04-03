LONDON, April 3 Sierra Leone-focused miner African Minerals posted on Thursday annual core profit of more than $200 million, compared to a loss the previous year, as the miner continues to ramp up iron ore production.

The company said it was targeting sales of 16-18 million tonnes with an expected average cash cost of $34-36 per tonne in 2014.

African Minerals is aiming to reach a stable production run rate of 20 million tonnes sometime this year while reducing cash costs to approximately $30 per tonne.

The miner posted earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $203 million from revenue of $869 million for the year ended on Dec. 31.