By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Sept 11 Sierra Leone-focused miner
African Minerals cut its production guidance for the
year, took a charge of nearly $60 million and pulled back from
plans to expand its flagship project on Wednesday.
Shares in the company opened down 10 percent, before
steadying to trade 7 percent lower, with analysts saying the
results were disappointing and the uncertainty over expansion
plans would weigh on the stock.
Chief Executive Bernie Pryor, in the job for less than a
month, said African Minerals would now focus entirely on
consistently achieving an export rate of 20 million tonnes per
year, which the firm hit in June but has struggled to maintain
during the rainy season.
"Everything needs to be geared towards hitting targets. Any
diversification or M&A is on the back burner," he said.
Damage to two transport vessels caused a bottle neck at the
port in Sierra Leone resulting in lower iron ore exports in the
third quarter, forcing the company to cut its forecasts to 11-13
million tonnes from 13-15 million tonnes for this year.
African Minerals also canceled "phase 2" plans to expand the
Tonkolili mine to 35 million tonnes per year production. Instead
it will work to raise capacity using existing rail and port
infrastructure, reducing capital investments.
Pryor said he thought an annual rate of 23-27 million tonnes
could be achieved in this way.
Alon Olsha, analyst at Macquarie, said the results were
disappointing.
"There's now some uncertainty created about phase 2 which
will weigh on the share price," he said.
In a separate statement African Minerals said it had agreed
to pay investor Shandong Iron & Steel Group compensation for not
fulfilling offtake agreements and production targets set for
2012. The net charge to the group's 2013 accounts will be $56.2
million.
Outgoing CFO Miguel Perry, who leaves next month, said this
would be the last charge of this kind and that African Minerals
was confident of meeting the remaining terms of the partnership.
The company posted revenue of $405 million in the first
half, with core profit (EBITDA) of $99 million.