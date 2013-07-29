After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LONDON, July 29 Sierra Leone-focused miner African Minerals said on Monday it produced 4 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, up 81 percent on the previous three months, keeping the group on track to hit its targets for the year.
Average cash costs in the second quarter were $40 per tonne, showing a reduction of 19 percent on the first three months of the year.
The miner, which is ramping up production, hit an export rate target of 20 million tonnes per year last month.
Chief Executive Keith Calder said in the statement that the company was focused on stabilising the current phase of operation, and bringing down costs to around the targeted $30 per tonne level.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.