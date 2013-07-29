LONDON, July 29 Sierra Leone-focused miner African Minerals said on Monday it produced 4 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, up 81 percent on the previous three months, keeping the group on track to hit its targets for the year.

Average cash costs in the second quarter were $40 per tonne, showing a reduction of 19 percent on the first three months of the year.

The miner, which is ramping up production, hit an export rate target of 20 million tonnes per year last month.

Chief Executive Keith Calder said in the statement that the company was focused on stabilising the current phase of operation, and bringing down costs to around the targeted $30 per tonne level.